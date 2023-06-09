How old is Susan Louise Lorincz? Judge grants bond for Ajike AJ Owens’ shooter as claims of harassing children go viral

A Marion County Judge granted 58-year-old Florida shooter Susan Louise Lorincz bond on Friday, June 9. She was arrested on Tuesday, June 6, on charges of manslaughter with a firearm, battery, and culpable negligence, along with two counts of assault following the death of 35-year-old Ajike "AJ" Owens in Ocala.

Susan, a white woman, was accused of shooting and killing Ajike, her Black neighbor, last week on Friday, June 2. The judge set Susan’s bond at $150,000, which she is required to pay for the manslaughter charge. An additional $4,000 was also set - $1,000 for each of the misdemeanor charges.

🥀 Imposter 🥀 @Imposter_Edits Susan Louise Lorincz was finally arrested this evening for shooting Ajike "AJ" Owens through her door.



Initially, the defense asked the judge for a bond set at $17,000, while the prosecutors asked for a $200,000 bond. The prosecutors said on Thursday that they had plans of filing a pre-trial detention motion in Susan Lorincz’s case. However, they withdrew their plan, citing the case did not have a legal basis to do so.

Prosecutors also asked the judge for no contact between Susan Louise Lorincz and the victim’s children and demanded that she not return to the victim’s residence or even go to close proximity. They also demanded that Susan not possess any firearm. In addition, an ankle monitor was asked for.

Susan Louise Lorincz has a history of harassing children

According to Susan's neighbors, she was notorious in the area for harassing children in the neighborhood and using racial slurs against them.

On Wednesday, June 7, neighbors spoke about numerous occasions where Susan got into a feud with the area children and harassed them. Neighbors have recalled the times that Susan taunted their children with slurs, recorded them, waved guns at them, and even called the cops on them just for being kids.

One neighbor, Franklyn Color, said that hours before the shooting, he was playing with his son and other children in a nearby field when Susan showed him her middle finger and started screaming “nonsense” towards him and the kids. Franklyn mentioned that Ajike Owens warned him about Susan Louise when he moved to the area about two years ago.

33-year-old Phyllis Wills, who has lived in the area for almost 15 years, said that Susan Louise Lorincz used to come outside all the time to harass their kids. She claimed that everybody in the neighborhood has had a feud with Susan Louise Lorincz over their kids. Phyllis further said that Susan used to call their children “retards” and even used the N-word. She added:

"She recorded them every time she’s came outside. She’s gotten into her truck and blasted the radio as loud as she could to agitate the kids. She’s gotten into her truck and laid on the horn for long periods of time to agitate them, as well. She sped out in her truck out here, just crazy things.”

Another neighbor, 36-year-old Sharna Mozell, who spent about 12 years in the neighborhood, said that her 10-year-old daughter frequently plays outside with other kids in the area. Susan would just come outside to record them and flick them off while also calling out their names constantly.

Sharna’s daughter told her one day that Susan called the police on them for merely playing in the field. However, she added that the police never did anything because they are just kids who are supposed to play. Sharna said that she did not understand what Susan Louise Lorincz’s problem or motive was.

The shooting on June 2

On Friday, the night of the shooting, Ajike Owens' children were playing at a nearby lot in front of Susan Louise Lorincz's house, for which she yelled at them. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Susan engaged in an argument with the kids and threw a pair of skates at Ajike's 10-year-old son, which struck his toe.

Later, when Ajike's other son, aged 12, tried to speak with Susan, she opened her door and swung at the siblings with an umbrella. Following this fiasco, Ajike went to speak to the 58-year-old and knocked on her door multiple times, demanding she opens the door.

However, Susan Louise Lorincz did not come outside but fired the shots from behind the door using a .380 caliber handgun which hit Ajike in her upper chest. She was given CPR by a neighbor and was rushed to a hospital afterward, where she was pronounced dead.

Ajike Owens' children are currently being cared for by Ajike's mom and their grandmother, Pamela Dias.

