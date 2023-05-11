How old was Tamieka White? Tributes pour in as Marian County's Sheriff's Office deputy dies in dog attack 

46-year-old Tamieka White, a sheriff from Indiana, tragically passed away while trying to protect her young son from a “pitbull-type” dog which was attacking them inside their home on May 9, 2023. As soon as authorities reached Tamieka’s home, the dog pounced on the police officers and tried to attack them as well, resulting in them having to shoot the animal down.

Eric Graves @ReporterEric Eric Graves @ReporterEric



White was an MCSO deputy. On This is Tamieka White. The Marion Co Sheriff's Office says she died Tuesday protecting her son when a dog she was watching attacked. IACS says the dog was a pit bull.White was an MCSO deputy. On @FOX59 @CBS4Indy , you'll hear from her commander about the great mother she was. This is Tamieka White. The Marion Co Sheriff's Office says she died Tuesday protecting her son when a dog she was watching attacked. IACS says the dog was a pit bull. White was an MCSO deputy. On @FOX59 & @CBS4Indy, you'll hear from her commander about the great mother she was. https://t.co/N38oMNzTQE MCSO just sent us this picture of Deputy Tamieka White. It was taken last week. She had been with the department for more than 16 years. twitter.com/ReporterEric/s… MCSO just sent us this picture of Deputy Tamieka White. It was taken last week. She had been with the department for more than 16 years. twitter.com/ReporterEric/s… https://t.co/gAQZNZiatG

While the identity of the animal’s owner has not been revealed by the authorities, Brittany Seligman, the slain deputy’s commander, said:

"First and foremost, Deputy White was a mother. She died last night protecting the most important person in her life in a tragic animal attack in her home.”

Furthermore, the Marion County Sheriff’s office, where Tamieka had been working since 2007, also posted an obituary on Facebook calling her a “courageous and dedicated public servant.” The department also called her a “bright light to everyone.”

Apart from the dog killed on the scene, the Indianapolis Animal Care Services - summoned soon after the incident, recovered three more dogs and a cat from the deceased police officer’s home.

Social media users mourn the passing away of Tamieka White

Social media users are mourning the death of Tamieka White's passing ever since the news was made public. White, who was well-known and loved, touched the lives of many through her journey as a police officer and her kind-hearted nature.

As the news of her passing spreads across social media platforms, tributes and messages of condolences are pouring in.

Social media users mourn the loss of Tamieka, a police officer who passed away in a dog attack. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users mourn the loss of Tamieka, a police officer who passed away in a dog attack. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users mourn the loss of Tamieka White, a police officer who passed away in a dog attack. (Image via Facebook)

Social media users mourn the loss of Tamieka White, a police officer who passed away in a dog attack. (Image via Facebook)

Social media users mourn the loss of Tamieka White, a police officer who passed away in a dog attack. (Image via Facebook)

Authorities report that Tamieka’s son is in good condition

The authorities, who reached the scene around 8 pm on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, reported that the incident took place around 7:45 pm. As they reached the house of the police officer, they saw a woman lying in a pool of blood in the garage area. The woman was later identified as Tamieka White.

Authorities also took White’s son to a local level 1 trauma centre, where he was stated to be in “good” condition. It was also revealed that the dogs and a cat found at Tamieka’s house were not hers, as she was dogsitting the animals for a friend.

Eric Graves @ReporterEric



White was an MCSO deputy. On This is Tamieka White. The Marion Co Sheriff's Office says she died Tuesday protecting her son when a dog she was watching attacked. IACS says the dog was a pit bull.White was an MCSO deputy. On @FOX59 @CBS4Indy , you'll hear from her commander about the great mother she was. This is Tamieka White. The Marion Co Sheriff's Office says she died Tuesday protecting her son when a dog she was watching attacked. IACS says the dog was a pit bull. White was an MCSO deputy. On @FOX59 & @CBS4Indy, you'll hear from her commander about the great mother she was. https://t.co/N38oMNzTQE

At the moment, the dogs are being detained as a part of the ongoing inquiry.

Tamieka White joined the department since 2007, and she was attached to the Judicial Enforcement Division. Her role at work was to oversee the transportation of inmates from the prison to the court and vice versa. At the moment, the family has not released any statement addressing her death or the funeral.

Poll : 0 votes