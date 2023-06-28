Singer and actress Nicole Scherzinger recently got engaged to her boyfriend Thom Evans. Scherzinger and Evans have an age gap of six years as the former is 44 while the latter is 38. Thom is a former Scottish rugby player, who decided to retire from the sport after sustaining an injury during a game.

The duo shared posts on their respective Instagram pages with two pictures where Evans was proposing to Scherzinger. Evans wrote "My Ever After" in his caption while Scherzinger wrote, "I said yes."

The first picture featured Evans going on his knees as he proposes to Scherzinger with a diamond ring. Scherzinger then covers her face with her hands. In the second picture, Nicole and Thom smile and embrace each other.

In the pictures, Nicole Scherzinger can be seen wearing a blue and white paisley maxi dress and a hat while Thom Evans chose a blue polo shirt with short sleeves and khaki shorts.

Nicole Scherzinger's fiancé has pursued a successful career in rugby

Thom Evans finished his education at the Windlesham House School and Wellington College. He played for England at U16, U18, and U21.

However, Evans had to be hospitalized after being injured during a game in February 2010. He had to undergo a neck operation. Following a phase of rehabilitation, he retired from the game the same year.

He then pursued a career on television starting with the dance reality series, Strictly Come Dancing where he participated in the 12th season. In 2016, he took part in the inaugural season of Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls. However, he decided to leave the show at a later point.

Thom next participated in The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 with the group Try Star as a member. However, the group was eliminated during the semi-final despite reaching the bottom two.

Nicole Scherzinger & Thom Evans first met back in 2019

Thom Evans was a contestant in The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 where Nicole Scherzinger was a judge. Although there were rumors that Thom and Nicole were flirting during the show, the reports were not confirmed.

The duo was spotted together in London in December 2019 getting inside a taxi. The pair eventually made their red carpet debut in January 2020 during a Golden Globes afterparty. They were spotted together again in Los Angeles.

Nicole met Thom's parents in June 2020. While speaking to The Times the following year, Nicole said that she had battled a lot of insecurities in terms of her relationships.

"Now I have a new perspective and things balance out. And I'm really grateful to [in lockdown] build a healthy, strong, solid foundation to my relationship," she added.

Thom and Nicole have continued to appear on various other occasions including the red carpet of the amFAR Venice gala and Coachella.

