How old is Tony McEwing? All about the Fox 11 anchor as he retires after 43-year career

67-year-old Fox 11 star Tony McEwing recently announced his retirement after working as an anchor for 43 years. He revealed the news on air, saying that he has updated the public with the latest happenings around the world in the last 30 years. McEwing said that he feels honored and blessed to have had such a successful career. He added:

"But of course, nothing lasts forever, and I think the time has come for me to finally hang up my mic after a journey that has spanned 43 years in total."

McEwing will make his final appearance on February 3. He revealed in an interview that the exit plan was made a few years ago, but he decided to continue after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tony has not disclosed anything about what he plans to do next. However, he said that he is satisfied now because he will get time to sleep, unlike before when he had to wake up early.

“I don’t have to get up at zero dark thirty. Getting up at 2 and 3 in the morning gets tougher as you get older.”

Acting Fox 11 news director Pete Wilgoren said in a statement that Tony McEwing was an important part of the newsroom and "a huge part of the fabric of this community." Wilgoren added that his colleagues will always remember him for his flawless work over all these years.

Tony McEwing joined KTTV Fox 11 in 1993

Born in the mid-1950s, Tony pursued his graduation in 1981 from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and pursued a Master's degree in editorial broadcasting. He received a Bachelor of Science in education and later joined the School of Law.

He came to Fox 11 in 1993, and his half-hour special, Songs of Our Success, became popular among the audience. He received an Emmy Award for Songs of Our Success and was a recipient of seven Emmy Awards throughout his career. RTNA of Southern California also honored him with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tony McEwing hosted another half-hour special called Mission of Hope, based on LA Mission's longtime rehabilitation program for the homeless.

He is also known as the co-anchor of Good Day L.A. with Araksya Karapetyan, which premiered on June 18, 1993, and aired from 5 am to 10 am. Other anchors who are a part of it include Soumada Khan, Stu Mundel, Maria Quiban, Amanda Salas, Brooke Thomas, and Sandra Endo. The show's segments are associated with traffic, weather, entertainment, and more.

His successful broadcasting career has earned him a net worth of somewhere between $1 to $5 million. He is active on Twitter with around 34,600 followers, Instagram with 16,770 followers, and Facebook with over 21,000 followers.

