How old is Tristan Thompson’s son Theo? Khloe Kardashian mentions the NBA player’s ‘other son’ for the first time

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian mentioned the name of Tristan Thompson's third son with Maralee Nichols for the first time. The latest episode was aired on Thursday, November 16, 2023. During this time, Khloe and Tristan recalled the paternity scandal.

Tristan, while speaking about the scandal, said,

"It’s all about growing. Everyone has their time for growing up. That’s what therapy helped me realize is you can’t live life with regrets."

Tristan further said,

"I am at a place where I can really see and own [up] to the mistakes I made. I don’t think years ago I knew the damage that I probably cause

To this, Khloe replied by saying that she understands the time has gone by. She further said,

"My son is here, your other son is here and some of their emotions have settled down — not forgotten, not forgiven, any of that — just settled down"

Moreover, while speaking with the cameras, Khloe said Tristan has been doing a lot of therapy work, and he has also been working on himself. She further said that Tristan wants to prove he is a better person, and she is really not involved in these things.

For those unaware, in 2021, Tristan cheated on Khloe with his personal trainer Maralee Nichols. He even fathered a child and kept that all under wraps, though he was already dealing with a lawsuit. The child he has with Maralee is Theo, who is 23 months old. However, this is not the first stint of infidelity by Thompson. In 2019, he was also reportedly spotted with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's best friend at the time, and this led to much drama between all those involved.

Tristan Thompson even talked about his infidelity with other members of the Kardashian family

Earlier in the previous episode, Tristan Thompson talked about his infidelity with Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. At that time, he said he was a changed person and working on himself even more.

Kylie Jenner replied to this by saying,

"I think you have such a good heart and a good energy and to know you is to love you. So it’s confusing because some of the sh*t you do is really fucking crazy."

Tristan Thompson said that he agrees about all this, and all he wants to do is gain the trust of everyone back. He said,

"At the end of the day, you want your family to be comfortable around you. You never want someone to look at you side-eye, or question your character or your integrity as a human being."

Regarding the children, he also said,

"You want to be a good influence and role model for them so they can be proud of you and say proud: ‘That’s my daddy,’ so that’s the stuff that motivates me."

However, Kourtney wasn't convinced by all this, and she said that she believes that Tristan Thompson does not deserve Khloe. Khloe also said during the episode that in her family, if you do something to one of anyone, it affects everyone.