How old are The Kardashians now in 2023? Find out the current ages of the Jenners and Kardashians 

The Kardashians and Jenners stand out as one of Hollywood's most influential families. Beyond reigning supreme as reality TV royalty with a successful series spanning over 20 seasons with Keeping Up With The Kardashians and its successor, The Kardashians, they've also proven themselves as highly successful entrepreneurs.

The world-famous Kris Jenner is the matriarch of the mega-successful Kardashian Klan, comprising of her five Kar-Jenner daughters, son Rob, and a whopping 13 Kardashian kids, with the recent arrival of Rocky Thirteen Barker.

Despite significant age differences, the Kar-Jenner sisters share a tight bond. Here's a breakdown of their current ages, revealing the surprising age gap among these super-famous siblings.

Decoding the Kardashians' present age as of November 2023

Reflecting on their extensive time in the public eye, it's noteworthy that Kendall and Kylie Jenner were kids when KUWTK first hit the screens. Additionally, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian were navigating their 20s, while Caitlyn, formerly Bruce, and Kris were firmly in their 50s.

Over two decades later, The Kardashians have defied all odds and remained relevant. From billionaires to extravagant weddings, messy divorces, surrogate pregnancies, cheating scandals, and more, the Kardashians navigate their 40s while the Jenner sisters are now in their 20s, mirroring their elder sisters when the series first aired.

The Kardashians

As of November 2023, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, 44, is the eldest of the family, closely followed by Kimberly 'Kim' Kardashian, who is just a year younger at 43. Born in 1989, Khloé is the youngest Kardashian sister and is 39 years old now, whereas their brother, Rob Kardashian, is the youngest Kardashian sibling at 36.

The Kardashian sisters are the eldest of the family, followed by the two Jenner sisters. Kris Jenner had her eldest 3 daughters — Kourtney, Kimberly, and Khloé as well as her son Robert Kardashian from her marriage with Robert George Kardashian.

He was the attorney and American businessman who gained recognition as O. J. Simpson's friend and defense attorney during the Simpsons' 1995 murder trial.

The Jenners

The youngest of The Kar-Jenner family — Kendall and Kylie are Kris' daughters from her marriage to Olympian Bruce Jenner before he famously transitioned into Caitlyn Jenner. Caitlyn also had 4 children from her previous marriages at the time.

Born in 1995, Kendall Jenner, who is the elder Jenner sister, is 28 years old now. Kylie Jenner, who is the youngest among the Kardashian-Jenner is just two years younger than Kendall and is 26 years old at present.

An overview of all the Kardashian and Jenner siblings from eldest to youngest:

Kourtney Kardashian Barker 44 Kimberly 'Kim' Kardashian 43 Khloé Kardashian 39 Robert 'Rob' Kardashian 36 Kendall Jenner 28 Kylie Jenner 26

The next generation - Kardashian kids

Kris Jenner's army of grandchildren comprises of 13 Kardashian-Jenner kids, ranging from Kourtney's eldest son Mason Disick, 14, being the most senior, to Kourtney's youngest — newborn Rocky Barker, who was born on November 4 2023.

Meanwhile, Kourtney's daughter Penelope, 11, is the eldest of the granddaughters, with Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, North West, just a year behind at 10.

The other Kardashian-Jenner children include Reign Disick, 10, and Saint West, 9, who are close in age. Chicago West, Stormi Webster, True Thompson are all aged 5, while Psalm West is 4, Aire Webster is 1 year 9 months, and Tatum Thompson is 1.

In essence, the Kardashian-Jenner clan stands as Hollywood's defining force. Fans can delve into their ongoing saga every Thursday on Hulu with The Kardashians season 4. This isn't a run-of-the-mill reality show, it's an exclusive lens into the genuine intricacies of the Kardashian dynasty.