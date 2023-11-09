The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian's secret lip tattoo unveiled - Is the hidden story related to Pete Davidson? 

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian stunned fans by unveiling a well-guarded secret about herself. The revelation of the Kim Kardashian secret tattoo set the fandom abuzz owing to the billionaire reality TV mogul's well-known aversion to tattoos in the past.

Renowned for her distaste for tattoos, Kim's candid confession on The Kardashians season 4 invited viewers into a personal aspect of her life that had remained hidden from public view. Thus fell the spotlight on the discreet tattoo — an intricate infinity sign delicately etched inside Kim's bottom lip.

The tattoo marks a significant moment in Kim Kardashian's 2021 journey as the host of Saturday Night Live (SNL). The recent episode gave fans a peek into the future Kardashian matriarch's private life, sparking curiosity about the link between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's tattoo. Considering their on-screen kiss and subsequent relationship, fans are especially intrigued by the tattoo's discreet placement, adding an extra layer of mystery to the story.

How many tattoos does Kim Kardashian have? Detailed story behind Kim's tattoo on The Kardashians

As the episode unfolded this week on The Kardashians season 4, Kim Kardashian playfully teased the viewers while getting her glam done with her trusted hairstylist and confidant, Chris Appleton, hinting at a hidden aspect of her personality.

"You guys, something you don't know about me," Kim admitted coyly.

She then revealed her first and only known tattoo to the camera as it zoomed in, capturing the intricate design of the discreet infinity symbol, sparking curiosity and excitement among the viewers of The Kardashians season 4.

The episode delved into a flashback of the memorable night of her SNL debut in October 2021, revealing an intimate sneak into the pact between Kim Kardashian and her inner circle to commemorate the event with matching tattoos, with most of them opting for the hand as their choice of location.

"There's not a shot I will get a tattoo." Kim initially opposed it

But despite her initial reservations, the episode portrayed the genuine and light-hearted experience she shared with her sister, Khloé Kardashian, and some close friends. Referencing her famous Bentley incident from the initial days of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim humorously confirmed finally doing it, saying:

"I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley!"

The behind-the-scenes footage from The Kardashians season 4 offered an intimate glimpse into Kim's vulnerable side, showing the entire tattooing process and her genuine mix of excitement and nervousness while surrounded by her closest friends.

So, for all those fans speculating about whether Kim Kardashian's lip tattoo was for or done with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, she provided a clear answer, sharing:

"This is how you celebrate SNL, with a little tattoo at 4:30 in the morning."

As for the curious placement of the ink, Kim went on to explain, saying:

"No one knows, no one sees it, I forget. But every once in a while, I'll be flossing my teeth and I'll see black and I'll go, 'What's this black thing?'

Amid the hype surrounding the tattoo's revelation and the ongoing buzz linking it to her ex, Pete Davidson, Kim's recent body art isn't a nod to the past. It symbolizes her personal victory, especially as SNL holds sentimental value for her.

From following the show for decades to finally navigating this comedy scene after her split with Kanye West, aka Ye, is what truly makes it monumental. However, with Kim's "Man-ifestation" list now public, fans wonder if a future flame could spark similar feelings, potentially leading to more inked milestones ahead.

Despite wearing multiple hats as a fashion icon, reform attorney, billionaire businesswoman, and mother of four, Kim Kardashian hasn't dropped the ball in the department of being a reality TV star.

From stirring up drama with her sisters to revealing secret tattoos that never fail to spark controversies, she consistently proves why she's the reigning reality TV royalty. Her ability to remain relevant and break the internet now and then solidifies her status.

To keep up on all the latest updates about the SKIMS founder's family and life, stream the newest episode of The Kardashians season 4 every Thursday on Hulu and Disney+.