The Kardashians - Kourtney and daughter Penelope open up about feeling 'triggered' by Tristan Thompson

The Kardashian star Kourtney Kardashian is known for never holding back and fiercely protecting her own. Kourtney and her daughter with Scott Disick, Penelope Disick, recently opened up about their deep-sated discomfort and feelings of being "triggered" by Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

The heartfelt revelations between the eldest Kardashian-Jenner sibling and her daughter provided a candid glimpse into the intricate emotional landscape of the family. Their feelings of being 'triggered' by Tristan Thompson stem from the emotional toll caused by his past unfaithfulness and hurtful actions, significantly impacting their relationship dynamics within the Kardashian family.

"I was so triggered by him... I just can't do it anymore." Kourtney confesses."

Set against Thompson's history of controversies, including multiple infidelity and public scandals, this confession underscores the enduring impact on the family dynamics. The poignant discussion captures the ongoing effort to grapple with Thompson's past, cementing the family's shared sense of unease.

The Kardashians - Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Penelope protective over Khloé

During a candid moment at her Palm Springs residence, Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her struggle to reconcile her feelings towards Tristan Thompson. "I feel like she gets it from me," Kourtney discloses to the cameras, alluding to Penelope's discomfort around Thompson.

"I told her (Penelope) — on the first day of school — [that] I was so triggered by him. I don’t know why."

Kourtney highlights the profound impact of Thompson's actions on her emotional well-being. The Kardashians' episode further delves into the intricate web of emotions as Khloé Kardashian, a central figure in Thompson's tumultuous history, acknowledges and supports Penelope's hesitance towards Thompson.

In the discussion during the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian explicitly expressed feelings triggered by Tristan Thompson due to the distressing history of his unfaithfulness and questionable decision-making, particularly in his relationship with her sister.

She emphasized how his past actions have caused emotional turmoil, making it challenging for her to be around him. Kourtney's unease stemmed from the deep-seated betrayal and the subsequent difficulties in finding a balance between maintaining harmony within the family and addressing her discomfort with Thompson's presence.

"I want her to know that how she is feeling is the right way to feel."

Khloé affirms, emphasizing the importance of validating Penelope's emotions. With the family grappling with the complexities of forgiveness and reconciliation, the episode provides a candid portrayal of the inner turmoil caused by Thompson's past transgressions.

Amidst the tense atmosphere, the episode captures the cordial yet cautious interaction between Tristan Thompson and the Kardashian family. While Khloé commends her progress in maintaining an amicable co-parenting relationship with Thompson, she also acknowledges the validity of the discomfort felt by her family members.

"If Penelope has her feelings about Tristan, then rightfully so. And good for you, girl."

Khloé expresses, underlining the significance of respecting individual emotions within the family dynamics. Additionally, The Kardashians episode sheds light on Kourtney Kardashian's unwavering stance regarding Thompson, with her vocal disapproval stemming from his past controversial endeavors. The episode's meticulous portrayal of the family's complex emotions serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring impact of past betrayals on familial relationships.

The Kardashians - Kourtney Kardashian's concerns with Tristan Thompson's betrayal

Tristan Thompson's hurtful actions toward Khloé include instances of infidelity, notably during her delivery of their elder daughter, True. Additionally, he was unfaithful once more, resulting in another pregnancy while concealing the truth from Khloe, even when their surrogate was expecting their second child.

The severity of his betrayal is further compounded by his past infidelity, including a betrayal involving Khloe's younger sister, Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods, along with other undisclosed instances, all while maintaining deceitful behavior towards Khloe.

The snippet of Kourtney confronting Tristan in The Kardashians season preview makes one thing sure: both Kourtney and her daughter refuse to overlook Thompson's hurtful actions with their protective stance for Khloe being appreciated as a reassuring demonstration of their solidarity within the family.

Looking forward, viewers can expect to delve deeper into the family's ongoing journey of healing and understanding in the upcoming episodes.

