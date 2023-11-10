Decoding the next-gen of the Kar-Jenner dynasty: Unveiling the Kardashian Kids' ages, names, zodiacs, and more in 2024

All 13 Kardashian kids—heirs to The Kardashians' Kingdom—are undoubtedly some of the most famous children in the world. The entire life of these 13 Kar-Jenner kids, pre- and post-birth, has been heavily documented on the show, its predecessor, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and in the media.
Kris Jenner, mother to five daughters and a son, saw her ever-expanding Klan grow to a whopping 13 Kardashian grandchildren with the recent arrival of the Kardashian-Barker baby, as Kourtney and Travis were blessed with a son this Saturday, November 4. Kendall Jenner is Kris' only child without a kid of her own.
For those confused about how many kids each Kardashian-Jenner has, or are curious about which famous Kardashian kid belongs to whom, we've covered the eldest teenager to the newest addition on this list.
Everything we know about all 13 Kardashian kids so far
Kris Jenner is a prominent name in showbiz owing to the empire she has built with her five daughters: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie.
However, it is the legacy that the Kardashian-Jenners will leave behind in the form of abundant fame and fortune for their 13 children that has people around the world curious about the future of the Kardashian kids and speculating about who the next big icon will be.
The eldest of the Kardashian kids is Kourtney and Scott Disick's popular teenage son, Mason, followed by their daughter, Penelope. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's elder daughter, North, takes the third spot, followed by Scott and Kourtney's youngest son, Reign, and Kim's elder son, Saint.
An age-wise breakdown of the Kardashian kids from eldest to youngest in 2024:
1) Mason Dash Disick, 15
Parents: Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Scott Michael Disick
Birthday: December 14, 2009
Zodiac: Sagittarius
Nicknames: Mase, Marty, Masey
2) Penelope Scotland Disick, 12
Parents: Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Scott Michael Disick
Birthday: July 8, 2012
Zodiac: Cancer
Nicknames: P, Poosh, Penny
3) North West, 11
Parents: Kim Kardashian and Ye — formerly known as Kanye West
Birthday: June 15, 2013
Zodiac: Gemini
Nicknames: Nori, Northolino, Northie
4) Reign Aston Disick, 10
Parents: Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Scott Michael Disick
Birthday: December 14, 2014
Zodiac: Reign shares his birthday with elder brother Mason, making them both Sagittarians
Nicknames: Reigny, Raymond
5) Saint West, 9
Parents: Kim Kardashian Barker and Ye — formerly known as Kanye West
Birthday: December 5, 2015
Zodiac: Like his elder cousins Mason and Reign, Saint also belongs to the Sagittarius sign
Nicknames: Sainty
6) Dream Renée Kardashian, 8
Parents: Robert Arthur 'Rob' Kardashian and Angela White, aka Blac Chyna
Birthday: November 10, 2016
Zodiac: Scorpio
Nicknames: Dreamy
7) Chicago West, 6
Parents: Kim Kardashian Barker and Ye — formerly known as Kanye West
Birthday: January 15, 2018
Zodiac: Capricorn
Nicknames: Chi-Chi, Chi, Chitown
8) Stormi Webster, 6
Parents: Kylie Jenner and Jacques Webster — popularly known as Travis Scott
Birthday: February 4, 2018
Zodiac: Aquarius
Nicknames: StormStorm, Baby Goose, Stormeloo
9) True Thompson, 6
Parents: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Trevor James Thompson
Birthday: April 12, 2018
Zodiac: Aries
Nicknames: TuTu, Sweet Peanut
10) Psalm West, 5
Parents: Kim Kardashian Barker and Ye — formerly known as Kanye West
Birthday: May 9, 2019
Zodiac: Taurus
Nicknames: Psalmye
11) Aire Jacques Webster, 2
Parents: Kylie Jenner and Jacques Webster — popularly known as Travis Scott
Birthday: February 2, 2022
Zodiac: Like his elder sister Stormi, Aire too, is an Aquarian
Nicknames: Previously named Wolf Jacques Webster, Wolf, Young King
12) Tatum Robert Thompson, 2
Parents: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Trevor James Thompson
Birthday: July 28, 2022
Zodiac: Leo
Nicknames: Tate, Little Pumpkin
13) Rocky Thirteen Barker, 1
Parents: Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Landon Barker
Birthday: November 4, 2023
Zodiac: Scorpio — Much like his elder cousin sister Dream
Nicknames: Open for predictions, but the Kardashian kids staple 'Lovey' would be an educated guess to begin with.
The cousins are famous for their tight-knit bond, primarily since all the Kardashian kids reside in close proximity to one another. From sharing rides to school and throwing joint birthday bashes to their recent Easter weekend festivity showcased on The Kardashians, it's fascinating to observe how their distinct personalities influence their interactions, particularly because many of them are of similar ages.
Don't miss out on the latest updates about The Kardashians and the budding icons among the Kardashian kids, airing every Thursday on Hulu and Disney+.