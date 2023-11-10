Decoding the next-gen of the Kar-Jenner dynasty: Unveiling the Kardashian Kids' ages, names, zodiacs, and more in 2024

All 13 Kardashian kids—heirs to The Kardashians' Kingdom—are undoubtedly some of the most famous children in the world. The entire life of these 13 Kar-Jenner kids, pre- and post-birth, has been heavily documented on the show, its predecessor, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and in the media.

Kris Jenner, mother to five daughters and a son, saw her ever-expanding Klan grow to a whopping 13 Kardashian grandchildren with the recent arrival of the Kardashian-Barker baby, as Kourtney and Travis were blessed with a son this Saturday, November 4. Kendall Jenner is Kris' only child without a kid of her own.

For those confused about how many kids each Kardashian-Jenner has, or are curious about which famous Kardashian kid belongs to whom, we've covered the eldest teenager to the newest addition on this list.

Everything we know about all 13 Kardashian kids so far

Kris Jenner is a prominent name in showbiz owing to the empire she has built with her five daughters: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie.

However, it is the legacy that the Kardashian-Jenners will leave behind in the form of abundant fame and fortune for their 13 children that has people around the world curious about the future of the Kardashian kids and speculating about who the next big icon will be.

The eldest of the Kardashian kids is Kourtney and Scott Disick's popular teenage son, Mason, followed by their daughter, Penelope. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's elder daughter, North, takes the third spot, followed by Scott and Kourtney's youngest son, Reign, and Kim's elder son, Saint.

An age-wise breakdown of the Kardashian kids from eldest to youngest in 2024:

1) Mason Dash Disick, 15

Parents: Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Scott Michael Disick

Birthday: December 14, 2009

Zodiac: Sagittarius

Nicknames: Mase, Marty, Masey

2) Penelope Scotland Disick, 12

Parents: Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Scott Michael Disick

Birthday: July 8, 2012

Zodiac: Cancer

Nicknames: P, Poosh, Penny

3) North West, 11

Parents: Kim Kardashian and Ye — formerly known as Kanye West

Birthday: June 15, 2013

Zodiac: Gemini

Nicknames: Nori, Northolino, Northie

4) Reign Aston Disick, 10

Parents: Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Scott Michael Disick

Birthday: December 14, 2014

Zodiac: Reign shares his birthday with elder brother Mason, making them both Sagittarians

Nicknames: Reigny, Raymond

5) Saint West, 9

Parents: Kim Kardashian Barker and Ye — formerly known as Kanye West

Birthday: December 5, 2015

Zodiac: Like his elder cousins Mason and Reign, Saint also belongs to the Sagittarius sign

Nicknames: Sainty

6) Dream Renée Kardashian, 8

Parents: Robert Arthur 'Rob' Kardashian and Angela White, aka Blac Chyna

Birthday: November 10, 2016

Zodiac: Scorpio

Nicknames: Dreamy

7) Chicago West, 6

Parents: Kim Kardashian Barker and Ye — formerly known as Kanye West

Birthday: January 15, 2018

Zodiac: Capricorn

Nicknames: Chi-Chi, Chi, Chitown

8) Stormi Webster, 6

Parents: Kylie Jenner and Jacques Webster — popularly known as Travis Scott

Birthday: February 4, 2018

Zodiac: Aquarius

Nicknames: StormStorm, Baby Goose, Stormeloo

9) True Thompson, 6

Parents: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Trevor James Thompson

Birthday: April 12, 2018

Zodiac: Aries

Nicknames: TuTu, Sweet Peanut

10) Psalm West, 5

Parents: Kim Kardashian Barker and Ye — formerly known as Kanye West

Birthday: May 9, 2019

Zodiac: Taurus

Nicknames: Psalmye

11) Aire Jacques Webster, 2

Parents: Kylie Jenner and Jacques Webster — popularly known as Travis Scott

Birthday: February 2, 2022

Zodiac: Like his elder sister Stormi, Aire too, is an Aquarian

Nicknames: Previously named Wolf Jacques Webster, Wolf, Young King

12) Tatum Robert Thompson, 2

Parents: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Trevor James Thompson

Birthday: July 28, 2022

Zodiac: Leo

Nicknames: Tate, Little Pumpkin

13) Rocky Thirteen Barker, 1

Parents: Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Landon Barker

Birthday: November 4, 2023

Zodiac: Scorpio — Much like his elder cousin sister Dream

Nicknames: Open for predictions, but the Kardashian kids staple 'Lovey' would be an educated guess to begin with.

The cousins are famous for their tight-knit bond, primarily since all the Kardashian kids reside in close proximity to one another. From sharing rides to school and throwing joint birthday bashes to their recent Easter weekend festivity showcased on The Kardashians, it's fascinating to observe how their distinct personalities influence their interactions, particularly because many of them are of similar ages.

Don't miss out on the latest updates about The Kardashians and the budding icons among the Kardashian kids, airing every Thursday on Hulu and Disney+.