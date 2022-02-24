How to do the Peacemaker opening credits dance? James Gunn's informative illustration takes Twitter by storm

On Twitter, writer and director of Peacemaker James Gunn posted an illustration of some directions for recreating John Cena's opening dance sequence. So, if you want to try it but don't know how to dance, there is now a helpful guide to teach you how.

While the show has been hailed for its complex characters, on-point humor, and superb writing, it also has one of the most bizarre opening sequences ever seen on television.

That's because the entire company performs dance movements to Wig Wam's catchy glam-rock song Do Ya Wanna Taste It in the opening number.

How does one dance to the Peacemaker opening credits?

The connection between the intro and the rest of the show, in its very existence, is, in fact, a weird experiment from Gunn's brilliant mind.

Since the debut of the HBO Max show, everyone has been trying to imitate Cena and the rest of the gang's fancy footwork. Unfortunately, some of us were not born with dancing feet, making it difficult to follow the choreography step by step.

We now have a sketch that depicts all of Cena's movements, facilitating everyone's attempts to recreate the show's musical number.

While James Gunn uploaded the image on Twitter without knowing who developed it, it didn't take long for users to figure out that it was created by an artist known on Twitter as kadusaurus.

So thanks to both Twitter user kadusaurus and Gunn, the entire world has been made known for this wonderful dance tutorial. Now it's time for the dance-off to begin!

Twitter has been taken by storm by the informative illustration

Since the Peacemaker made its debut on HBO Max on 13 January 2022, fans have been going wild trying to learn the choreography of the opening credits. While the sequence opens with easier steps, it turns into a difficult one as it progresses.

Now, due to this incredible dance routine tutorial, fans on Twitter have been thanking both James Gunn and Twitter user kadusaurus for taking this initiative. Twitter has been swept up with love and appreciation for the choreography, which makes the DC series all the more special.

Morgan Gray @ibanezelixir @JamesGunn @DCpeacemaker I’ve been harassing my fiancée by standing up and trying to follow along with the dance moves every episode - she’s going to be so pleased I have this shortcut. @JamesGunn @DCpeacemaker I’ve been harassing my fiancée by standing up and trying to follow along with the dance moves every episode - she’s going to be so pleased I have this shortcut.

内纳德.武库鲁西特 @ce60 @JamesGunn @DCpeacemaker that is the best opening scene for a show ever made. I watch it with glee every time, and it makes me laugh every time John Cena's meaty armthighs flail around, and old geezers are so much fun too, the little shuffle in the corner and the hip sway to jump cut. Loving the cast. @JamesGunn @DCpeacemaker that is the best opening scene for a show ever made. I watch it with glee every time, and it makes me laugh every time John Cena's meaty armthighs flail around, and old geezers are so much fun too, the little shuffle in the corner and the hip sway to jump cut. Loving the cast.

Calvinoe @Calvinoe3 @JamesGunn @DCpeacemaker after #Peacemaker I can no longer see any TV series: when I see that there is no title sequence with the whole cast dancing I just quit everything @JamesGunn @DCpeacemaker after #Peacemaker I can no longer see any TV series: when I see that there is no title sequence with the whole cast dancing I just quit everything

Some fans on Twitter have even taken the pain of producing new music and remixed versions that allows them to aptly insert the Peacemaker choreography into.

William Ware @jitterypillow41 @JamesGunn



One step closer now. @DCpeacemaker Been thinking about doing a Peacemaker cosplay, but since the show came out I knew there was no way I could even attempt it without knowing the choreography, because you know someone's gonna crank up "Do You Wanna Taste It" as soon as they see me.One step closer now. @JamesGunn @DCpeacemaker Been thinking about doing a Peacemaker cosplay, but since the show came out I knew there was no way I could even attempt it without knowing the choreography, because you know someone's gonna crank up "Do You Wanna Taste It" as soon as they see me.One step closer now.

ghost ☻ 🧜‍♂️ @ghoztvenom @JamesGunn @DCpeacemaker best opening for a tv show ever, it brings me so much joy everytime and i can’t help but watch it 1000 times, i can’t thank you enough for making something so original instead of going with the usual simple boring openings, i love it @JamesGunn @DCpeacemaker best opening for a tv show ever, it brings me so much joy everytime and i can’t help but watch it 1000 times, i can’t thank you enough for making something so original instead of going with the usual simple boring openings, i love it

Mobius’ Husband @Mobiusstan @JamesGunn @DCpeacemaker Please do another choreo intro for season 2 I loved it so much, I learned it right after the first episode dropped <3 @JamesGunn @DCpeacemaker Please do another choreo intro for season 2 I loved it so much, I learned it right after the first episode dropped <3

Twitter fans have joined hands in asking for similar opening credits with bizarre choreography for season 2. For them, this hilarious attempt that has brought them all together has made the series all the more worthwhile.

The show's success definitely ensured that the show would be renewed for a second season. All episodes of Peacemaker are currently available on HBO Max.

