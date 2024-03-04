"How was his priority to pay for a concert": Internet reacts as Drake promises to cover $160,000 mortgage of a fan's late mother at Kansas City show

Drake is now making headlines after he promised a fan that he would pay off his late mother’s mortgage during his concert in Kansas City, Missouri. As the Canadian singer was performing at the T-Mobile Center, he paused his show and read a handed note from a concertgoer.

While opening up the note, he read:

"You said, 'Pay off my mom's house, rest in peace.' Your mom passed away? Alright. And you owe... Oh, this is the outstanding balance right here. This is a lot of money right here. But you know what, I’m going to pay off your momma's house for you.”

Claiming that he would take care of the expense from his own pocket, he revealed that the mortgage was for a whopping “160 bands,” which is $160,000. Reading out the concertgoer's late mother’s name, Drake then said:

“Imma pay out of my pocket. That's gonna come from me. Rest in peace to your momma. Hold on, wait. Rest in peace to Jennifer Schumer. Rest in peace. I love you."

As soon as the video went viral on multiple platforms, many applauded the singer for the gesture, while others asked how the fan paid for the ticket, but did not have enough funds to pay for the mortgage.

Social media users react to the Canadian singer donating $160,000 to fan in need: Details and reactions explored. (Image via @DailyLoud/ X)

Internet users react to Drake donating $160,000 to fan to pay off mother’s mortgage

This is not the first time that Drake has been in the news for donating a huge sum to a fan in need. As he promised to pay off his fan’s mortgage, internet users were reminded of another instance, where Drake promised to donate $25,000 to a fan fighting cancer.

He also donated $100,000 to another cancer-fighting fan in February 2024. As soon as the recent video went viral on multiple platforms, many reacted to the same, with some even questioning the fan's priorities for buying a concert ticket despite the mortgage looming over him.

As an X account, @DailyLoud posted the video on the platform, here is how the netizens reacted:

While many called Drake’s gesture kind, the concertgoer was met with a lot of negative comments about him attending concerts even though he has a huge sum to pay as a mortgage.

However, at the moment, neither the singer nor the fan has spoken up on the comments of the masses.