“King”: Fans applaud as BTS' Suga becomes the first and only K-Pop soloist to have multiple albums reaching over 700M streams on Spotify

On February 18, 2024, BTS Suga achieved yet another historic record. This time, he made history as the first and only K-pop soloist with multiple albums that have accumulated more than 700 million streams on Spotify.

Suga's journey to this remarkable milestone reflects not only his prowess but also the unwavering support of the BTS ARMY. The distinctive blend of his lyrical genius and unique musical style has resonated with fans worldwide, propelling multiple albums to an unprecedented streaming zenith.

Fans were quick to resonate with the rapper's lyrics from his song Daechwita and called him "the king" and "the boss."

It is noteworthy that Min Yoongi enrolled in the military on September 22, 2023, to fulfill his obligation as a public servant due to his shoulder ailment. Consequently, in contrast to the other members of his group, the conscription time for Amygdala, the rapper-songwriter, is 21 months.

BTS' Suga makes K-pop history

Min Yoon-gi (stage names: Suga and Agust D) is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, and record producer. Managed by Big Hit Music, he debuted as a member of the K-pop group BTS in 2013.

In 2016, SUGA unveiled a mixtape titled Agust D, introducing his alias Agust D to the public. As of the time of writing, the total streams of this album were 340,370,352 on Spotify.

Fast forward to 2020, Yoongi, also known as Suga, continued his solo journey with the release of the lyrically rich and introspective 10-track album titled "D-2." This album, featuring the impactful track Daechwita, marked the second installment in Suga's solo series and his first album to cross the 700M mark on Spotify with 867,817,401.

The trilogy reached its culmination on April 21, 2023, with the release of D-DAY, the first canonical full-length project in the entire trilogy. This final part serves as a fitting farewell for Agust D, providing a conclusive and deserving end to the solo series initiated by Suga. With this album crossing the 700M mark on Spotify, Suga now has 2 albums with the same feat.

Fans rushed to social media to congratulate the rapper as soon as the news of D-2 and D-Day surpassing 700M streams on Spotify came out.

More about D-Day

He ranked #9 for D-DAY on the Billboard World Albums Chart, followed by #17 in Top Current Album Sales as the highest-charting album by a Korean solo artist. In addition, Suga positioned himself at #72 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart for his solo album's title track, Haegeum.

The highly acclaimed solo album D-DAY comprises ten tracks, namely Haegeum, Snooze (Feat. Riyuchi Sakamoto & Woosung from The Rose), People Pt.2 (Feat. IU), HUH?! (Feat. J-Hope of BTS), Life Goes On, Somebody Does Love, Amygdala, Interlude: Dawn, and Polar Night.