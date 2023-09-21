"How could they not recognize his voice?": Kim Tae-hyung disguises as a Bear and invites random people to his live performance

On September 20, 2023, Big Hit Entertainment released Kim Tae-hyung's latest video titled 20-Second LIVE @ Gangneung, in which he disguised himself as a bear and invited random people on the street to watch his live performance.

The idol had recently released his debut album, Layover, consisting of six songs, including Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, Blue, For Us, Rainy Days, and Slow Dancing Instrumental. In the video released by the agency, the idol was seen singing the songs from his latest album.

In the video, the idol travels to the Gangneung district of South Korea and visits the small studio where he would have his live performances. He checked out the place before inviting people while disguised as a bear.

Soon, the video went viral on social media, where fans couldn't stop swooning over the idol's innocent act as he approached random people while hiding his identity.

Many people wondered why the public couldn't immediately recognize the idol's voice before rejecting his offer to attend the live performance.

"Ohmygod I can’t imagine": Fans can't get enough of Kim Tae-hyung in the latest video

In the latest video for 20-Second LIVE @ Gangneung, Kim Tae-hyung was seen persuading people on the street to attend his live performances, seemingly stating that he would be singing songs by V from BTS.

As he continued to persuade them to attend his mini-concert, some people either ignored him or declined his offer. However, those who agreed to go with him could witness a once-in-a-lifetime moment and couldn't believe their eyes as V sang live in front of them, all within close proximity.

The idol successfully convinced many people to attend his mini-concert, where he took his guitar and microphone to sing to his heart's content. While performing Love Me Again and Slow Dancing, he revealed his true identity, leaving the attendees astonished, their mouths agape, and causing them to double-check if the person in front of them was really V.

As the video went viral, fans experienced a mix of jealousy and joy seeing people attend his live concert. They could relate to the bewilderment of those in the audience.

Check out how fans are reacting as Kim Tae-hyung disguises himself as a bear and invites random people to his live performance.

By the time the mini-performance ended, those who had watched it contributed some money at the exit, allowing Kim Tae-hyung to treat himself to a coffee, which delighted him.

Meanwhile, fans empathized with those who declined Kim Tae-hyung's offer, acknowledging that they had missed out on something significant. They stated that if they were in their shoes, they would easily recognize the voice of the Love Me Again singer. Fans considered those who attended his live performance lucky.

In one scene, Kim Tae-hyung performed Slow Dancing live in front of a woman, and fans noted that the individual was extremely fortunate to see him up close.

BTS' V's Slow Dancing secured its third win, claiming the top position on Show Champion.