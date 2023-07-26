How did RHOA fans react to Sheree Whitfield’s “Our house” comment regarding NeNe Leakes’ recent interview with Carlos King?

It's 2023 and despite RHOA being on its 15th season, conversation about the show's season 1 does not seem to have ended. During a recent interview with Carlos King on his podcast, the show's original cast member, 55-year-old businesswoman Nene Leakes revealed that she has not watched the show since her departure.

Citing her reasons for the same, she added:

"They are all sitting in my house, the house that I built and it seems like its tumbling down."

Leakes also taunted current cast member Sheree Whitfield as the last standing OG member of the show, saying that she was hired at the last moment, adding that she is not the most "exciting person."

"She’s the last one they could get on the show. There was nowhere else to go. The people who were the stars of the show were literally me and Kim Zolciak," she said.

In response to Leakes' comment, Whitfield said that it was not her house, but "OUR house" calling it the "beauty of an ensemble cast."

RHOA fans, however, seemed to disagree with her and reminded her that even Andy Cohen admitted that NeNe was the one who built the show.

RHOA fans remind Sheree that she was fired twice from the show

In her interview, NeNe revealed that the production did not "value" Sheree as they felt that she was not needed.

"First season, I was the underdog. I wasn’t sure if I would be liked. I think Shereé, along with Kim and the rest of the girls, thought, ‘Oh, please. They’re gonna love us, and they’re not gonna like her.' And it just didn’t work like that,” she added.

She also taunted Sheree by saying that she always knew that she did not include her name in the birthday party list on purpose, adding:

"Why? Why leave me off the list, honey? Without me, there’s no you!"

RHOA fans also reminded Sheree that she has already been removed twice from the show, in season 4 and 10, while NeNe has been asked to return every season and had a lot of original storylines on her own, which helped the ratings grow.

BlackBeauty🇺🇸 @BlackBeautyFBA @IamSheree Nene built RHOA, you cannot take that from her. You haven't even been on the show consistently, you were constantly getting fired and rehired chile. And the ratings now says alot. #Nene 'sHouse pic.twitter.com/xfMXHBKcU1

Mani🌻 @_maaanii @IamSheree @queensofbravo Sheree don’t need to mention nothin about houses, metaphorically & literally.

Real Bravoholic @RealBravoholic @IamSheree and baby how is that house doing? bffr

DaddyAesthetic @DaddyAesthetic1 They evict you every 3 to 5 business days. Pls. @IamSheree “OUR house” but you’ve been fired several times. Sis, you barely can rent a room.They evict you every 3 to 5 business days. Pls. pic.twitter.com/fr3RBlhE2D

NeNe and Sheree's friendship got lost in front of the cameras

In her interview, NeNe revealed that she does not dislike Sheree and they were even friends at one point. However, the show prevented their friendship from flourishing:

"The truth is I was the show, and it just felt like all of them kind of turned against me, and our friendship just got lost in the mix."

The two are not on good terms right now.

Fans can stream all the seasons of RHOA on Peacock streaming application.