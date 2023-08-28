How is sliced ham made? Viral TikTok video leaves netizens repulsed

A TikTok video of the process behind making sliced ham, uploaded on Monday, August 28, has managed to repulse many people. In the viral video, a pink, goo-like substance is combined into a smooth, soft-serve consistency and placed into pans the size of a loaf of bread. The entire thing is then roasted and sliced into what people term a typical sliced ham.

As soon as the video was uploaded, it became viral, with netizens expressing their disbelief. It has already received approximately 10 million views on TikTok.

"Disgusting": Netizens are repulsed by the way sliced ham is made

The TikTok video of the sliced ham, which claims to have been shot inside an unnamed food facility, depicts the pink sludge being flawlessly changed into the common food item. A woman called Tantie uploaded the video on her TikTok account, @thatafricanchick2, with a caption that said:

"I don't want to believe this."

The clip begins with factory workers scooping a big pot of various pink slime into large yellow tubs and pumping it into loaf-shaped open containers. A masked man wearing a safety apron, a nozzle machine, and bright white boots empties the contents into individual containers.

Afterward, the containers are hurled onto a work surface to allow air to enter the mixture and flatten them before being placed in an oven. After some time, the mixture's temperature is checked, and having attained a golden brown color resembling a loaf of bread, it is then removed. Once roasted and brown and no longer resembling a ham, they are placed in a slicing machine, revealing the pale pink insides of the product.

This viral video of the factory demonstrating how sliced ham is created on the production line has made social media users swear they will never consume it again. Many viewers, who initially mistook the product for pink ice cream, have been left wondering how their food is actually manufactured. After realizing the ultimate product was processed ham slices, viewers are repulsed and horrified.

As it revealed the entire procedure, many people were in disbelief and swore to avoid eating it. The video initially went viral on TikTok but was later reposted by many X (formerly known as Twitter) users. Netizens went to the comment section of Insane Realitys' video on X and showed disgust and hatred over the entire process.

More about sliced ham

Sliced ham is easy to cook, can feed a large number of people, and may be customized to their liking by adding seasonings and glazes. Ham is a popular cut of meat for various recipes, including simple sandwiches and family holiday celebrations.

It is formed from the hind legs of a pig. A full ham is made up of the rear end plus the shank, but what people normally get at the grocery store is a half-ham, which is either the rear end or the shank. The meat of the shank is leaner, sharper, and has more curled edges. On the other hand, the rear end is more rounded, and the meat is more flavorful.

Sliced ham is many people's favorite item (Image via Getty Images)

Sometimes, ham needs to be cooked, while other times, it can be eaten right out of the container. Ham that has been cured, smoked, or baked is considered "pre-cooked" and hence does not need to be cooked. This includes any ham purchased from the grocery stores.