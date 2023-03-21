How to take the viral What Toy Are You quiz? Everything to know about the creepy test 

The What Toy Are You quiz is a new horror-based personality test that is now going viral on social media.

If horror movies and scenes scare you, this test might not be your cup of tea, since the end results are often based on toys which have origins in horror stories.

The What Toy Are You test takes roughly 30 minutes to complete and has a series of questions that don't seem to have any particular order. It ends with a result generated by the website and determines what kind of toy suits the test taker's personality.

The What Toy Are You quiz is a creepy test with eerie music playing in the back

sophia @sophia__vita me: wow i have so much to do

also me: takes "what 90's toy are you?" quiz me: wow i have so much to doalso me: takes "what 90's toy are you?" quiz

The new toy test is available on the Be Honest website. Throughout the long quiz, there is creepy music in the background while you answer your questions. The screen purposefully glitches numerous times, too.

Ezra Szanto, the creator of the Be Honest website, describes himself as the creator of "small horror/experimental games." There are several other horror tests that have featured on the same website, including the Hellevator Music and the Aptitude test.

The site also allows users to involve themselves and pass time with puzzles, experimental games, and fun tests and quizzes.

For the What Toy are You test, there is a list of questions that appear on the screen along with several options for answers. Some may also have a scale from "strongly agree" to "strongly disagree." Test takers have to then pick the most accurate answer that describes them.

Here's a list of questions:

What kind of friend are you? Of these Smaash mouth lyrics, you would choose which one? What would you most likely do at a party? Do you often leave important tasks till the last minute? Do you like to try new things? What color are your eyes? You go to your favorite restaurant, what do you order? When taking a test, I check all my answers before submitting- agree or not? When taking a train or plane, I talk to the person sitting next to me- agree or not? On an average day, how many hours do you spend alone? Do you have many neighbors? Is it wrong to gossip about someone behind their back? I never run a red light even when there is no one around- agree or not? You're in a new room. What kind of seat do you look for? When signing, I read the fine print- agree or not? My true name is _ - agree or not? I often write in a journal or diary Out of these artistic movements, which one is your favourite? How many times have you been angry in the last week? If a stranger approach you in public and asked to borrow your phone, what would you do? What is the best kind of animal? What would you name your pet _? Your friend asks if you like their shirt. The shirt is ugly. What do you do? If I went 'no screens' for a day and didn't post to social media or check my phone, my friends and family would be very very very concerned- agree or not? I enjoy people watching.

After completing the simple multiple-choice format questions, there is a simple word association section. You have to pick one word from the three associated words displayed on the screen. The site gives you three seconds to make the final choice to determine what toy you are.

The internet is filled with numerous different types of tests and quizzes such as the Love Print test, Jock, Nerd, Prep, Goth quiz, and the Love Character test. Amidst them all, the new toy quiz has now made a place for itself.

Poll : 0 votes