What is the Loveprint quiz on TikTok? Where to play the game revealed

The Loveprint quiz has taken over TikTok with its character revealing results in the context of relationships.

Accrding to the test, your loveprint is an “approximation of where you are now and your approach to forming relationships”.

It involves a certain number of statements that you can strongly agree or disagree with. After the questions, they determine what blueprint your love has.

"This described me perfectly": Loveprint quiz is taking over TikTok

This loveprint quiz is similar to the blueprint of your relationship qualities. It analyzes how you would react to certain intimate situations and generates algorithmic results on them.

The test can be found on the lovecommanectar.com website. You can just head over there and input your relationship status on the main page.

sent the jubilee nectar loveprint quiz to my friends and bf and i find it really cute & heartwarming that they took it and they sent me their results 🥹💗 ty for supporting my weird obsession with fun personality quizzes ahehe

Once you fill in the basic information, you'll get a series of statements to determine how you would react in certain situations. There are a range of answers - strongly agreed to strongly disagree - to help the algorithm process your results.

The statements are:

I value sharing my feelings wirh others as they arise. It is important for partners to keep certain aspects of their lives private from each another. I am presently able to devote time to nurturing a new or current relationship. I value spending time on my own. It is important for partners to talk through their problems with one another. I believe the quality of sex strongly predicts the quality of the relationship. I prefer to keep certain aspects of my life private. It is important for partners to each have their own individual interests and hobbies. I would like to devote time to nurturing a new or current relationship. I prefer to process my feelings on my own. Engaging in activities is more fun if shared with a partner. It is important for partners to be confrontational with one another before sharing topics that may be difficult to talk about. I would feel uncomfortable having s*x with my partner when I'm upset with them. I am at a place in my life where I want to prioritise a new or current relationship. It is important for me to always be included in my partner's plans with their friends. It is important to have an emotional connection prior to having s*x. Learning about a romantic partner takes time. I prefer to consider solutions to my problems on my own before asking others for help. When making plans with friends, it is important to always include your partner. I know what I look for in a partner. I believe that s*x without love is not satisfying. I feel confident I have the energy needee to uikd or nurture a connection with a partner. I feel comfortable sharing all aspects of my life with others. Having s*x with your partner helps you to learn more about them. It is important for partners to express everything they are feeling to one another. It is important for people to spend time with their friends without their partner. It is important for partners to share all aspects of their lives with one another. I am at a place in my life where I am able to prioritise a new or current relationship. I prefer to reveal myself to others over time. I do not express everything that I am feeling. To fully know your partner, you must be physically intimate with them. Having a relationship is not currently a priority in my life. An emotional connection is more important to a relationship than a physical connection. It is important for partners to spend the majority of their time together. It is important for people to spend time reflecting on how they feel before sharing with their partner.

The Quiz has 16 loveprints in total that users are excited about. Each has their own set of characteristics that make it unique from the next.

"Pretty interesting would recommend": Twitterati is talking about the loveprint quiz with great enthusiasm

The Twitterati is enjoying this quiz to its fullest. Numerous Tweets are flowing in with comments on the quiz and their results.

Just finished a loveprint quiz.. I love reading the results they came with detailed explanations (which are pretty much accurate).❣️

e. 🧜🏽‍♀️ @nadaconsirena have ya’ll seen or heard of the loveprint quiz? i just took mine



have ya'll seen or heard of the loveprint quiz? i just took mine

this described me perfectly. pin pun.

sheeer🦉 @lasherina95

my nectar loveprint is RWEG. what's yours? This quiz is surprisingly accurate 🙃

this nectar loveprint quiz is pretty interesting would recommend

The Loveprint quiz has risen among the Love Character test, Jock-Nerd/Prep-Goth tests, colour personality test and smile dating test. The trends of characters and detailed personality tests doesn't seem to be going down anytime soon.

