Where to take the Jock, Nerd, Prep, Goth chart test? Everything to know about the viral TikTok trend

The Jock, Nerd, Prep, Goth test has taken TikTok by storm. This test comes among the rise of TikTok users in a frenzy to find their personalities through various kinds of tests and questionnaires. It places the testee on a scale with four different points, one for each personality.

Each user is placed on the chart according to their answers in the questionnaire they have to go through before the results are declared.

The Jock, Nerd, Prep, Goth test can be taken on the IDRLabs' website.

The Jock, Nerd, Prep, Goth test has a wide array of questions that help place the testee on a chart

Originating in 2017, the Jock-Nerd/Prep-Goth is a product of inspiration taken from the Political Coordinates Test and Moral Alignment test. The test consists of 22 questions with a wide range of topics.

Each inquiry can be answered with a double thumbs down, thumbs down, neutral, thumbs up, or double thumbs up. Testees have a huge array of emotions to sort through and pick the choice closest to how they feel.

The 22 questions on the Jock, Nerd, Prep, Goth test are:

Mental and physical toughness are necessary for overcoming challenges and achieving success. Family is a source of pride and support and should be respected and cherished. Fantasy, science fiction, and comic books offer unique perspectives on the world and humanity. High-quality, understated luxury goods are a tasteful way of signaling one’s success. Luxury is a core principle when it comes to my material possessions. The darker and more mysterious aspects of life are fascinating and worthy of exploration. I often find myself absorbed in hobbies such as video games, coding, or model building. Good grooming and clean-cut appearances are crucial for making a good impression. I feel a strong connection to online communities and forums, where I can engage with like-minded individuals and share my passions and interests. Traditional male gender roles and expressions of masculinity are important and should be celebrated. Life is often unpredictable and chaotic, and that is part of what makes it interesting. Tradition and etiquette are important to uphold. Emotional intensity and introspection are important aspects of personal growth. Classic, timeless fashion is always in style. Gaming offers great opportunities for learning, problem-solving, and socialization. Death, the supernatural, and the macabre hold a certain allure and beauty. Winning is everything; the pursuit of victory should be relentless. Pain and sacrifice are necessary for achieving greatness. Debating and discussing complex ideas and theories is a valuable form of intellectual exercise. Rejecting societal norms is a key aspect of personal freedom. Participating in fandom communities and conventions is a great way to connect with like-minded individuals. Physical fitness and competition are important aspects of personal growth and development.

The questions are quite intriguing and require the testee to think before they answer while being completely honest with themselves.

Results of the viral Jock, Nerd, Prep, Goth test explained

There are four extremes in the results chart that determine an individual's true personality, as claimed by the website.

The ones on the 'Prep' side of the chart are considered to be people who tend to portray a polished and collected appearance. They tend to be similar to someone with an Ivy League-type upbringing. Preppy people love activities that are often associated with rich people - tennis, golf, and many more.

Those on the 'Goth' side of the scale are ones that have a love for hobbies and passion. They follow their heart's desires rather than following the norms and societal setbacks. These kinds of people are likely to create their own rules. Since they love art and fashion, these individuals are commonly associated with romanticizing darkness along with the color black and metal chains.

'Jocks', on the other hand, are people who are often stereotypically, well, jocks. They are athletics and sports enthusiasts with a passion for outdoor activities. They tend to have traits that are often considered more masculine, such as strength, courage, and aggressiveness.

Finally, 'Nerds' tend to be people who love to read and are excited to learn about things beyond what they are taught in social institutions. They are fascinated by things that motivate them and are led through society by the knowledge they acquire. Nerds are usually the smartest in the room, constantly finding new things to explore and learn about.

Among the rise of the Love Character test, color personality test, smile dating test, and many more, the jock, nerd, prep, goth test is surely going to stick around for a while.

These tests are often fun to take and send the comment sections into a frenzy, encouraging netizens to respond with results of their own.

