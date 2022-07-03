Ranking the 5 best Goth skins in Fortnite

Every season of Fortnite introduces several new skins to the game via the Battle Pass. Plenty of these items are added to the game throughout each season via the Item Shop. And while it's difficult to quantify exactly how many there are each season, the list grows exponentially every time.

There are thousands of different skins that Fortnite has accumulated over its 21-season history. There are collaborative, original, and even combo skins like Batman Zero in the game. To split the outfits up even further, there are colorful, bland, dark, light, big, small, and many more categories of skins.

With the recent introduction of Phaedra, July's Crew Pack skin, the amount of "goth" skins in the game has seen an increase. She's been a welcome addition and one of the best goth skins; here are some other great goth skins in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Which goth skins are best?

5) Arachne

Arachne skin (Image via Epic Games)

Goth is often used synonymously with "dark," and there's nothing darker than a skin themed around spiders. Arachne is a Legendary skin that was introduced in Chapter 1 Season 6. Since she was in the Item Shop, she cost Fortnite gamers 2,000 V-Bucks, which is a price many players prefer not to spend on a single skin.

However, for those that did purchase this one, they have one of the coolest-looking goth skins in the game as well as one of the rarest overall since Arachne hasn't been seen in nearly a year.

4) Dark Jonesy

Dark Jonesy skin (Image via Epic Games)

There are very few skins in Fortnite that are more iconic than Jonesy, and giving him a dark variant was a stroke of genius. Dark Jonesy was only available in the Dark Reflections Pack. This pack sold for about US$16 and contained Dark Jonesy, Dark Red Knight, and Dark Wild Card, along with a few dark-themed cosmetics for these skins.

3) Darkheart

Darkheart was an incredible inclusion in the game and quickly became very popular. She landed in the Item Shop during Chapter 2 Season 3 and cost players 1,500 V-Bucks.

The Fortnite Wiki has this to say about the skin:

"Infected with the dark energy of the Cube, Darkheart is the dark version of Stoneheart and just like the Dark Red Knight Outfit, she also features additional horns. She is female version of the Fallen Love Ranger Outfit."

Darkheart was last seen in February, so players did have a chance at securing one of the best goth skins in the game recently.

2) Phaedra

Phaedra may be a recent addition to Fortnite's goth skin catalog, but she's already one of the most-liked ones. In terms of Crew Pack skins, she's also one of the coolest ones available.

Her loading screen is reminiscent of Stranger Things, which only just released the second volume of its fourth season. Either way, all the cosmetics are wonderfully goth and will make for a really good locker. The only downside is that not everyone will be able to obtain her since she is a Crew Pack exclusive.

1) Dusk

Dusk is one of the few original goth skins in Fortnite. She's been around since Chapter 1 Season 6, where she was the Tier 71 reward. Since then, she's remained quite popular and has seen the number of goth skins in the game grow around her.

Dusk is the female counterpart of Sanctum, which is another solid goth skin in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

