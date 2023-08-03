How to turn yourself into a Barbie on TikTok? Where to find the viral AI filter revealed

Several Barbie trends have hit the internet by storm in recent months. For example, a recent Instagram trend has prompted users to make their own customized 'This Barbie is' taglines using a selfie generator. Now, a Barbie AI filter trend on TikTok allows users to convert themselves into stunning fashion dolls.

The effect uses artificial intelligence to turn any face into a gorgeous doll-like face, with dramatic makeup, sparkly eyes, and a more appealing and nostalgic overall appearance.

However, there is no official TikTok filter available for users of the social media platform who wish to join in on the trend. They must instead use the official Photoleap software to build their personalized doll.

You can turn yourself into a Barbie with a few very simple steps

The Barbie AI filter isn't available on TikTok, but it is available for free on another app called Photoleap. To convert themselves into the popular 90s doll, users just need to follow these simple steps after downloading the app:

After downloading Photoleap, they need to open AI Selfies and grant the app access to the camera roll.

They can also take a fresh selfie, although it works best with photographs that clearly show their face and have adequate lighting.

The software will instantly do its magic when they select their photo or take a new one.

"Girl Doll" is the first filter Photoleap will apply to convert the image into a Barbie one. There's also "Guy Doll," which will turn the user into Ken.

As all AI technology has flaws, users can try again if they are not completely satisfied with their first shot. To shuffle, they need to simply tap on the "Girl Doll" or "Guy Doll" option, and it will create a fresh selfie.

Then the users need to search for 'Barbie AI Filter' on TikTok to create their doll avatar that shifts between the original photo and the animated one. They can click on the first video that opens, then choose 'CapCut - Try this template.'

They will then be taken to CapCut. To create and save the video, they need to follow the aforementioned instructions clearly, and voila! now they can publish their video to TikTok.

Other recent viral trends on TikTok

TikTok is the home to new trends and challenges. Almost every day, these challenges and trends go viral. Alongside these trends, other things that go viral on TikTok are hacks, dance moves, recipes, memes, etc.

TikTok challenges and trends that have recently become popular include 1 2 Buckle my Shoe, the chicken battle, the aerosol challenge, the Nyquil chicken challenge, the boat jumping challenge, etc. While some of these are pretty safe, others can be fatal.

The most recent viral challenge was the boat jumping challenge. In contrast to many other complex trends, this one is rather self-explanatory. This trend pushes people to jump off a moving boat, and participants complete the challenge by flinging themselves overboard and into the sea. Just as it sounds, this trend is pretty dangerous.

The Nyquil chicken challenge is another dangerous trend that has become popular on TikTok. Netizens are frying chicken pieces with Nyquil as a part of this. TikTokers believe cooking the "recipe" will help them sleep better and fight off colds and other illnesses. Doctors, however, warn against it because it might be harmful to one's health.