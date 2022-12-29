How did Tyler Sanders die? Cause of death of 9-1-1: Lone Star revealed 6 months after passing

American actor Tyler Sanders' cause of death has been revealed six months after he died at the age of 18.

According to autopsy reports obtained by TMZ, Sanders died from the effects of the drug named fentanyl, and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled his death as accidental.

The medical examiner stated that the night before he died, Tyler Sanders had texted his friend informing him that he would be using fentanyl. Following that, Tyler did not respond to phone calls after sending out the initial texts.

Reportedly, the authorities also found white powder and a plastic straw in the room where he died.

Tyler Sanders had a history of drug abuse

According to TMZ, Tyler Sanders had no known medical problems but had a history of drug abuse. This including the use of cocaine, mushrooms, Xanax, heroin, and LSD.

Sanders was found unresponsive on June 16, 2022, at his Los Angeles home where he lived alone. The news of his passing was announced by his agent Pedro Tapia via a statement issued to Deadline.

“Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.”

Tyler Sanders began acting at the age of 10. He was a native of Texas but shifted to Los Angeles to pursue his dream of acting. He studied standup comedy and improv and bagged his first role in 2015's television series, JLW Academy.

He then appeared in a series of short films like Little Socrates, The Radical, Jimmy the Hall Monitor, Gordon and Milo, Chris, and Jack.

Sanders then made an appearance in television series and films like What About Barb?, Fear the Walking Dead, The Rookie, The Reliant, Just Add Magic, and Escaping My Stalker.

Tyler had a prominent role on Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a follow-up series of Just Add Magic that aired from 2015 to 2019. He returned to the series for his role of Leo, for which he bagged a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2021.

Before he passed away, his final roles were in the short films Milk Teeth and A Shot in the Dark, and the Fox series 9-1-1: Lone Star.

On his Instagram handle, Tyler regularly posted pictures and videos of him working out.

His last post was on June 12 where he posed in a blue suit with a backdrop in Vail, Colorado.

According to his IMDb profile, he will posthumously appear in Ryûhei Kitamura's directorial film, The Price We Pay as Danny. He would also star in a short film called Shock! as Tony.

