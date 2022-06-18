Who did Tyler Sanders play on 911 Lone Star? Tributes pour in as Fear the Walking Dead actor dies aged 18

Tyler Sanders, best known for his role in Amazon’s spinoff series Just Add Magic: Mystery City, has passed away.

The 18-year-old died on Thursday at his home in Los Angeles. The reason behind the teen's death is unknown at the moment and his death is currently being investigated.

Law enforcement agents added that they had received a call about a male not breathing on Thursday, June 16. When they reached the spot, they found the teen unresponsive and pronounced him dead.

His agent, Pedro Tapia confirmed the news of his passing but didn't provide any details. In a statement, Tapia said:

“Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.”

The actor is also known for his roles in series including 911 Lone Star, Fear the Walking Dead and The Rookie.

One of his more recent acting roles was in FOX Network’s 911 Lone Star series. In an episode titled Impulse Control, which aired on April 18, 2022, Tyler Sanders played the role of Brian.

He also worked on some other projects this year which included The Price We Pay and Shock! Both these projects are in post-production, according to reports.

Tributes pour in as Tyler Sanders passes away

Netizens were upset to hear the news of his passing. They couldn't believe that Tyler Sanders had passed away at such a young age.

Many continued to guess the reason behind his death as others posted their condolences across social media platforms.

A few read:

Everything to know about Tyler Sanders

The actor was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for his role in Just Add Magic: Mystery City. He played the role of Leo and was a recurring character in the series.

He also played the role of Young Jake Otto in AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. He also starred in NBC’s 2017 show What About Barb? Sanders also appeared in the 2019 film The Reliant with Jevin Sorbo and Julia Denton.

The actor was fairly active on his Instagram account. His most recent post, uploaded just five days before his death, was the behind the scenes of 911 Lone Star, which also stars Robe Lowe and Gina Torres.

Those interested can watch the series on Hulu.

Tyler Sanders has given fans a sneak peak into his life on Instagram. Shortly after his 18th birthday, he posted a video of himself skydiving on the social media platform.

His caption read:

“I JUMPED OUT OF AN AIRPLANE!!!”

The actor seemed to be having a blast on his birthday. On the same day, he also posed with a stack of large pancakes and captioned the picture, “18! I’m an adult!”

Tyler Sanders also seemed like he was really into fitness and in November 2020, he uploaded a picture that showed an incredible body transformation. In the caption, Sanders, then 16, said that he'd decided to start taking fitness seriously and showed the results of the same.

In the caption, the actor also noted that there was a difference of 25lbs in the two pictures.

An official statement from his family was not released at the time of writing this article. The reason behind his death is yet to be revealed as well.

