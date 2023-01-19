How did Van Conner die? Tributes pour in as Screaming Trees co-founder and Bassist passes away at 55

Well-known musician Van Conner passed away from pneumonia on January 17 at the age of 55. His brother Gary Lee wrote on Facebook that he was very close to Van and that he would always miss him.

In a Facebook post on January 6, Gary revealed that Conner was hospitalized earlier this month due to a liver infection and other health issues he was diagnosed with around two years ago. Gary mentioned that Van had to undergo stomach surgery in 2021, due to which he was in a coma and could not walk for some time. Gary continued,

“While he was recovering he got Covid which resulted in a blood clot in his lung. After recovering somewhat from Covid he still could not walk and his lungs were badly damaged. He has been confined to a hospital bed at home for several months and has not seemed to be making any progress towards recovery.”

Gary wrote that Van Conner initially did not agree to get any medical help, but he was hopeful that things would improve as he was at the hospital. Gary requested everyone to send their best wishes and pray for Conner.

Netizens pay tribute to Van Conner on Twitter

Van Conner gained recognition as a member of Screaming Trees. Tary Daly of KISW paid tribute to Conner on Facebook and wrote that she “had a blast getting to know him these past few years.” She added,

“He was always so kind to me, and we could talk for hours about music and life. The last time we were together, he and Brad were jamming with friends at our place and I’ll treasure that vibe always.”

Taryn Daly @TarynKISW Incredibly sad to learn of Van Conner's passing. He was always so kind to me. We could talk for hours about music and life. Last time i saw him, he and Brad were jamming w/ friends. I'll treasure that vibe always. Sending love to his family, his friends & all the Trees fans. RIP. Incredibly sad to learn of Van Conner's passing. He was always so kind to me. We could talk for hours about music and life. Last time i saw him, he and Brad were jamming w/ friends. I'll treasure that vibe always. Sending love to his family, his friends & all the Trees fans. RIP. https://t.co/eZvZcNNk8k

Fans of Conner immediately expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about his demise:

superchunk @superchunk Getting to open for Screaming Trees and Das Damen on our first big tour in 1991 (at Stache's & Bogart's) was incredibly exciting & I wore out ALL those Trees records. The band live was a force of nature. RIP Van Conner. 🖤 Getting to open for Screaming Trees and Das Damen on our first big tour in 1991 (at Stache's & Bogart's) was incredibly exciting & I wore out ALL those Trees records. The band live was a force of nature. RIP Van Conner. 🖤

Sheri Rearick @Velvetica One of my top 5 shows of all time. Screaming Trees. Mark lost his voice and the brothers jammed for three+ hours. Life changing. RIP Van Conner. One of my top 5 shows of all time. Screaming Trees. Mark lost his voice and the brothers jammed for three+ hours. Life changing. RIP Van Conner. 😞 https://t.co/7uJUfLTG7k

youtu.be/kqFbm2NlNC4 RIP Van Conner, bassist and cofounder of the mighty Screaming Trees of Ellensburg, Washington. RIP Van Conner, bassist and cofounder of the mighty Screaming Trees of Ellensburg, Washington.youtu.be/kqFbm2NlNC4

Travis Hay @guerrillacandy RIP Van Conner, bassist and songwriter for The Screaming Trees. Thank you for the music. RIP Van Conner, bassist and songwriter for The Screaming Trees. Thank you for the music.

Van Conner was a bassist in the rock band Screaming Trees

Born on March 17, 1967, Van Conner established a group called Explosive Generation in high school. The group's name was later changed to Screaming Trees. The rest of the members included Mark Lanegan, Gary Lee Conner, Mark Pickerel, Barrett Martin, and Josh Homme.

The members of Screaming Trees (Image via Gie Knaeps/Getty Images)

Screaming Trees released their debut album, Clairvoyance, in 1986, followed by Even If and Especially When in 1987 and Invisible Lantern and Buzz Factory in 1988 and 1989. After a short break, the group released another album, Uncle Anesthesia, in January 1991, followed by Sweet Oblivion in September 1992 and Dust in June 1996.

Their latest album, Last Words: The Final Recordings, was released in June 2011. The album was recorded long ago but was not released due to the band’s split in 2000.

Screaming Trees released three compilation albums titled Anthology: SST Years 1985-1989, Nearly Lost You, and Ocean of Confusion: Songs of Screaming Trees 1990-1996. They also released five EPs between 1985 and 1992 and seven singles.

Van Conner also played for Dinosaur Jr. After leaving Screaming Trees, he was involved in the formation of different other bands.

