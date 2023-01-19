How did Van Conner die? Tributes pour in as Screaming Trees co-founder and Bassist passes away at 55

Well-known musician Van Conner passed away from pneumonia on January 17 at the age of 55. His brother Gary Lee wrote on Facebook that he was very close to Van and that he would always miss him.
In a Facebook post on January 6, Gary revealed that Conner was hospitalized earlier this month due to a liver infection and other health issues he was diagnosed with around two years ago. Gary mentioned that Van had to undergo stomach surgery in 2021, due to which he was in a coma and could not walk for some time. Gary continued,
“While he was recovering he got Covid which resulted in a blood clot in his lung. After recovering somewhat from Covid he still could not walk and his lungs were badly damaged. He has been confined to a hospital bed at home for several months and has not seemed to be making any progress towards recovery.”
Gary wrote that Van Conner initially did not agree to get any medical help, but he was hopeful that things would improve as he was at the hospital. Gary requested everyone to send their best wishes and pray for Conner.
Netizens pay tribute to Van Conner on Twitter
Van Conner gained recognition as a member of Screaming Trees. Tary Daly of KISW paid tribute to Conner on Facebook and wrote that she “had a blast getting to know him these past few years.” She added,
“He was always so kind to me, and we could talk for hours about music and life. The last time we were together, he and Brad were jamming with friends at our place and I’ll treasure that vibe always.”
Fans of Conner immediately expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about his demise:
Van Conner was a bassist in the rock band Screaming Trees
Born on March 17, 1967, Van Conner established a group called Explosive Generation in high school. The group's name was later changed to Screaming Trees. The rest of the members included Mark Lanegan, Gary Lee Conner, Mark Pickerel, Barrett Martin, and Josh Homme.
Screaming Trees released their debut album, Clairvoyance, in 1986, followed by Even If and Especially When in 1987 and Invisible Lantern and Buzz Factory in 1988 and 1989. After a short break, the group released another album, Uncle Anesthesia, in January 1991, followed by Sweet Oblivion in September 1992 and Dust in June 1996.
Their latest album, Last Words: The Final Recordings, was released in June 2011. The album was recorded long ago but was not released due to the band’s split in 2000.
Screaming Trees released three compilation albums titled Anthology: SST Years 1985-1989, Nearly Lost You, and Ocean of Confusion: Songs of Screaming Trees 1990-1996. They also released five EPs between 1985 and 1992 and seven singles.
Van Conner also played for Dinosaur Jr. After leaving Screaming Trees, he was involved in the formation of different other bands.