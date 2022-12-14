How did Victor Lewis-Smith die? Satirist and Private Eye columnist passes away at 65

On December 10, film and television producer and newspaper columnist Victor Lewis-Smith passed away following a short illness. He was 65 years old at the time of his death.

His publicist Mark Borkowski paid tribute to him on Twitter and wrote that he was shocked to hear the news. In another tweet, he posted a picture of a few words written by Victor and stated:

"Found this extract from Victor Lewis Smith's compendium of his TV Reviews. He never ran away from a irate celebrity looking to settle a score usually provoked by his savage wit."

Victor's health history is currently unavailable, so no information about the cause of his death is known. No plans have been made yet for his funeral.

Victor Lewis-Smith was a part of several film, television, and radio projects

Born on May 12, 1957, Victor Lewis-Smith took control over Associated-Diffusion and changed its name to Associated Rediffusion Productions Limited.

Victor had a successful career as a newspaper columnist. He started with Time Out magazine in 1980 and continued to contribute in columns for the Sunday Correspondent, The Mail on Sunday, Esquire, The Independent, Harpers & Queen, The Guardian, London Evening Standard, and more. He wrote two books – Buygones and Inside the Magic Rectangle.

He was also a part of several television projects including Club X, Up Your Arts, TV Offal, Z For Fake, The Vicious Circle, Jake on the Box, Steve McQueen: The Lost Movie, The ITV Food & Drink Awards, The Undiscovered Peter Cook, and more. Victor was the executive producer of various other TV shows as well.

He even gained recognition for his legal battle with Gordon Ramsay, where he accused Ramsay of making someone else appear in his place on television. Although Ramsay denied the claims and the lawsuit was settled, Channel 4 confessed the truth the following year.

Lewis-Smith was sued by hypnotist Paul McKenna, who claimed that he misrepresented facts about his Ph.D. in an article for the Daily Mirror. The legal matter was settled and Victor paid a hefty sum.

Lewis-Smith also remained an important part of different radio shows. His experience at Radio Medway helped him a lot in his radio career. He worked at BBC Radio York as a DJ until 1985 followed by his jobs at BBC Radio 4 and BBC Radio 1. Victor was popular for his prank calls despite being criticized by a few, and his comedy work was later featured on two cassettes titled Tested on Humans for Irritancy and Nuisance Calls.

Victor Lewis-Smith never disclosed anything about his childhood, so his parents' identity remains unknown. However, some details are available on his educational background, according to which he studied at the University of York.

Several netizens mourned his loss on social media. He is survived by his wife Virginia and their daughter Lucia.

