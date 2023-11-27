"How you worth 150 million and claiming gangs of streets you never grew up in": Chris Brown gets trolled over Piru gang association claim

Chris Brown made his way into the headlines after he was seen dancing to Kanye West’s new track, Vultures, as netizens pointed out a line in the song, where West raps and says:

“How I’m antisemitic? I just f*cked a Jewish b*tch.”

As Chris Brown was seen dancing on the line, fans were outraged as many claimed that he is anti-semitic, and is promoting hate through the song. Brown was then quick to delete the video and post a message for netizens, who previously claimed that Chris Brown was a Muslim. He clarified:

Social media users slam Brown for claiming he is amongst the Pirus (Image via Chris Brown/ Twitter)

Brown’s claim about being a “Piru” also did not sit well with the masses, as the singer then got trolled for his comment.

Pirus are people that belong to the street gangs based out of Compton, California. As Chris Brown implied that he was one of them, some social media users commented:

“Just sing your love songs”: Netizens react to Chris Brown’s statement about being a Pirus member

Chris Brown created a stir on social media as he claimed that he is amongst the Pirus, the gang that was formed in 1970. They are known to call themselves “Crisps,” and wear the color blue to show their belongingness to the gang.

Talking about how he “makes music for the entire world,” Chris Brown slammed the trollers and said:

“IN NO WAY SHAPE OR FORM AM I ANTISEMETIC!!! IM PRO LIFE AND I MAKE MUSIC FOR THE ENTIRE WORLD! So please do not get tricked into thinking I spread hate or am kool with it!”

However, his claims about being amongst the Pirus did not sit well with the masses, as many trolled him relentlessly. A Twitter user, @DailyLoud posted about the same, and social media users reacted by saying:

Kanye West’s song, Vultures, is about the allegations the rapper faced in 2022 after he made offensive remarks and dealt with antisemitism accusations. Due to the allegations, he lost a number of collaborations with big brands like Gap, Balenciaga, and even Adidas.

Meanwhile, Brown has not responded to the reaction of the masses after he stated that he is amongst the Pirus.