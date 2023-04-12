"Howie wanted to be relevant": Internet tears up Howie Mandel for defending Tom Sandoval

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval appeared on Howie Mandel's podcast, Howie Mandel Does Stuff, and broke his silence on his affair with Raquel Leviss and his breakup with longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix. The latter initiated the separation once she learned of the affair in early March 2023. Sandoval made stark revelations in front of Howie Mandel.
During the Vanderpump Rules star's appearance, Howie Mandel was constantly seen, according to fans, defending Sandoval's actions and behavior. In one of the clips, America's Got Talent judge said:
"I don't understand the hoopla. In reading what I've read...I say like, almost...like, "So What?" You are on a reality show...you're not married, right?"
In a later clip, Howie Mandel hoped people had more empathy for what Tom Sandoval was going through. He said:
“You need to be heard because the narrative is everyone else’s but but yours. I’m not condoning cheating on a partner... I think some people have to have empathy and compassion. I don’t understand the hatred and the vitriol."
Fans were furious at Howie for allegedly defending Sandoval throughout the podcast. One tweeted:
Howie Mandel defends Tom Sandoval amidst cheating scandal
Howie Mandel commended Tom Sandoval for sharing his and Ariana's mental health issues, which the Vanderpump Rules star felt played a big role in the couple's breakup.
In a manner of justifying Sandoval's actions, Howie said:
"Here's a young talented man, who has a business, who is on a show, who is suffering with a life experience turning 40, depressed...unaware of where his life and his business is leading...in a relatioship that has stalled."
The comedian continued:
"He's looking for something...he happens to be surrounded by (certain people around). So there's this young lady Raquel, who just happens to be there and happens to be a very wonderful person and a friend that you can talk to."
Howie further expressed that Sandoval needed an outlet to express his vulnerability, and his fellow Vanderpump Rules castmate provided that for him. Further explaining the context, the AGT judge said:
"They started talking and then there's chemistry. Sparks fly, they kiss, and in that moment when you are so vulnerable, even just a kiss...is like taking crack for the first time, you know what I mean? It creates a high, it's like a respite from the darkness that is your life."
Sandoval alleged that he kissed Raquel during the infamous boys' night in August 2022, which was documented on Vanderpump Rules season 10. After the incident, he decided to undergo therapy.
Noting that Schwartz and Sandy's owner had gone to the extent of seeking therapy after his kiss with Raquel, Howie noted:
"You want that feeling again. That's the first time you feel alive. You feel like something positive, something light is happening in your life. But you're not really chasing it."
When Sandoval discussed fellow castmate, business owner, and best friend Tom Schwartz's kiss with Raquel during Scheana's wedding, he admitted to feeling a "little jealous." Howie termed Schwartz as "a friend who happens to be going through a bunch of s**t," indicating his divorce from Katie Maloney.
After ending his alleged justification, Howie said:
"It doesn't sound so wrong when I say it, does it?"
Fans slam Howie Mandel for defending Tom Sandoval
Fans were extremely disappointed with Howie for defending Sandoval's actions. Check out what they have to say.
Sandoval revealed that he tried breaking up with Ariana during couples therapy and also on Valentine's Day, a statement that has left fans extremely confused. He also mentioned that the two had mental health problems and lived separate lifestyles to the extent that Ariana wasn't aware he was frequently meeting and Facetiming Raquel.
The Bravo star also confessed that the couple were planning to sell the house but hadn't listed it on the market as of yet.