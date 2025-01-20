"Huge if true"— Matty Healy reacts to rumors about spilling it all about his relationship with Taylor Swift in upcoming album

The 1975 singer Matty Healy has reacted to rumors of him revealing details about his alleged relationship with Taylor Swift in his next album. Healy and Swift reportedly dated for a few months in 2023.

On January 18, The Sun reported that The 1975's next album will be titled God Has Entered My Body and include a song of the same name. The track will reportedly include lyrics addressing Healy's alleged romance with Taylor Swift in 2023.

The report also quotes an anonymous insider who said "everyone at the studio" felt the unreleased track is about Swift. As quoted by The Sun, the insider said:

“Matty will never publicly comment on his relationships, but he lets his deepest feelings out in his songs and gets everything off his chest.”

On January 19, Matty Healy commented on the rumors through his verified account on Reddit, TrumanBlackOG. In a The 1975 subreddit thread discussing The Sun's report, Healy wrote:

The Reddit account is well-known to be Matty Healy's, as it is verified and matches his Instagram handle, which has an identical name (@trumanblack). The singer has been in touch with The 1975 fans for years through this account and has revealed certain information about his upcoming music and other details to fans.

The 1975's last studio album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, was released in 2022. Their next studio album, which is yet to be officially announced, will be their sixth studio album.

Matty Healy will allegedly refer to Taylor Swift in the lyrics of The 1975's next studio album

According to The Sun, Matty Healy will refer to his reported relationship with Taylor Swift in the lyrics of the track, God Has Entered My Body. The report alleges that The 1975's next studio album will be called the same and have a track of this name.

According to the January 18 report, one line of the song, which is allegedly about Taylor Swift, says:

“Keep your head up, princess, your tiara is falling.”

Notably, one of Healy's old Instagram posts from February 2021 includes the aforementioned line as a caption. It is one of the four images that are available on his official Instagram handle. Here's the post:

In a more recent post, dating back to November 2024, Matty Healy used the acronym GHEMB as a caption on Instagram, which seemingly translates to "God Has Entered My Body." The singer has used the same acronym before, according to Billboard.

In a now-deleted post on X, Healy had shared a supposed tracklist of his next album. The list included 13 songs and the singer had joked about the same on X by writing "This is my ‘names for our children’ folder". However, The 1975 vocalist confirmed it was the real tracklist through his official Reddit handle. In a thread, he wrote:

“Nah it’s real tracklist.”

According to Billboard, some of the tracks in the list were Alone Together, Give Us Back Our Present, Commercials in a Hotel Room, Pepsi-Cola Addict, Naked When You Found Her, and EVERYTHINGAMAZINGNOBODYHAPPY. God Has Entered My Body was not a part of the list.

In a November 2024 interview with Doomscroll, Matty Healy mentioned that he was not keen on addressing his short-term romantic relationships in his music.

“Honestly, I would kind of just be lying if I made a record about, I don’t know, all the stuff that was said about me or my casual romantic liaisons – or whatever it may be that I’ve kind of become known for just because I was famous,” he said.

Healy's comments came after it was widely speculated that Taylor Swift's last studio album, The Tortured Poets Department (2024), was based on the singer and his alleged relationship with Swift. Fans speculated that tracks like The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, Guilty As Sin?, Fresh Out The Slammer, and I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can) included multiple references to Healy.

However, Swift never name-dropped him and confirmed whether she was alluding to Healy in her music. In one of his appearances, the paparazzi in Los Angeles asked Matty Healy how he felt about the "Taylor diss track." In response, the singer said:

"My diss track? Oh! I haven’t really listened to that much of it, but I’m sure it’s good."

Neither Matty Healy nor Taylor Swift has officially confirmed their relationship. The two reportedly dated for a few months in 2023 after Swift's long-term relationship with Joe Alwyn ended and before she began dating her present boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

In 2023, Healy was spotted attending one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows, while Swift was spotted at a The 1975 concert. The two were also spotted together multiple times during these months. The couple reportedly called it quits in June 2023.

