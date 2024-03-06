Hunting Housewives full cast list: Denise Richards and others star in Lifetime drama 

Marco Deufemia’s upcoming comedy movie Hunting Housewives is expected to be a bonafide laugh riot and is set to premiere on March 9, 2024. The movie, which only recently saw its trailer being released stars the likes of Denise Richards and NeNe Leakes, alongside an ensemble cast of equally stellar actors.

The plot revolves around a group of housewives who decide to take a spa vacation to a retreat but end up being the victims of a plane crash. The group survives but finds themselves in a remote forest where they must survive amidst the wild despite having little to no skills to do so.

The trailer saw the women come to terms with their tumultuous fates as they prepared to fight whatever they came up against with everything they had. The problem of course is also that they only have a few designer handbags that they carried, and find themselves against all odds.

The movie will debut on Lifetime at 8 PM ET on March 9 and has a commendable cast that fans will already be looking forward to watching.

Hunting Housewives: Everything known about the cast

The trailer for Hunting Housewives also hilariously revealed exactly how the group of housewives will find themselves trapped in a forest. As it turns out, they are all involved in toxic and tumultuous relationships with their husbands and are actually set up by them.

One of the women’s husbands is a pilot, who arranges a private plane for their rendezvous. However, the women wake up surrounded by plane debris in a forest and assume the worst. As it turns out, the husbands have also arranged to film the entire ordeal, which means that a plethora of cameras have been set up in the forest in order to film the women’s fight for survival.

As it turns out, the women eventually figure out the scheme, leading to a range of angry conversations about their marriages. Regardless, the unique comedy can be expected to be a genuine laugh riot, as the housewives are seen intent on surviving their plight.

What follows is an adventurous ride that also sees them take on an actual brown bear. The epic movie is bound to attract viewers and features a stellar cast. It includes:

Denise Richards (Karla Dodds)

Mark Ghanimé (Mark Dodds)

Kym Johnson Herjavec (Joli Symons)

Melyssa Ford (Sharell Bouvier)

NeNe Leakes (Rebel Carron-Whitman)

Martin Roach (Andre Bouvier)

Sergio Di Zio (Jared Symons)

Kip Brown (Evan Whitman)

Tom Morton (Pilot McCann)

Klé McKoy (The Driver)

Hence, while the character names of all major actors who will be seen in the movie have been announced, the same is not true for Kle McKoy. The actor will be taking on the role of The Driver in Hunting Housewives.

Regardless, it is only a matter of days before fans will have the opportunity to get to know the characters on their own accord. Hunting Housewives will premiere on Lifetime at 8 PM ET, on March 9, 2024.