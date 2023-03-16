Hurricane Chris net worth: Rapper's fortune explored as he's found not guilty of murder

American rapper Christopher Jerrod Dooley Jr., aka Hurricane Chris, has been found not guilty in the 2020 murder of Danzeria Farris Jr. On Tuesday, March 14, an eight-woman and four-man jury helped pass the verdict on the case following a seven-day trial.

Christopher’s attorney, Alex Washington, told reporters who were waiting outside the courtroom:

“We are excited. We are proud of the jury. Finally, a jury that had the courage to say that he’s not guilty.”

Alexandria Savage KSLA @APsavageNews #TrialWatch Christopher “Hurricane Chris” Dooley had been found not guilty on both counts, second degree murder and possession of stolen things. @KSLA Christopher “Hurricane Chris” Dooley had been found not guilty on both counts, second degree murder and possession of stolen things. @KSLA #TrialWatch

Washington continued that everybody in Shreveport was not guilty. He noted that the system is sometimes flawed, due to which Chris had a poor investigation. Moreover, the investigation into the 'death by shooting' case of Danzeria Farris Jr. has affected his client’s life since 2020. He added:

“So, I appreciate the courage of the community to say, ‘No. Say, not guilty.”

Hurricane Chris, who has a current net worth of $300 thousand, also shared his statement about his acquittal with The Shade Room, where he said that he was not found guilty of second-degree murder as well as illegal possession of stolen items. He thanked God, his attorneys from Washington & Wells law firm who helped him with the trial, and his family for standing with him as his life was on the line.

Hurricane Chris was arrested in June 2020

Chris gained his net worth and fame as one of the most promising and rising rap artists in America. He adopted his stage name Hurricane Chris due to his super fast rapping. Chris released a mixtape named “Louisi-Animal” under J Records in 2007.

He later released an independent album under Rap-A-Lot Records. His debut studio album, 51/50 Rachet, was released in 2007. In only the first week, the album sold 26,000 copies and produced a top-ten hit, A Bay Bay.

The Magician @SUPERcoBRUH Hurricane Chris beating a murder charge is some of the most random news I read today Hurricane Chris beating a murder charge is some of the most random news I read today

As for Hurricane Chris' murder charges, in June 2020, Danzeria Farris Jr. was shot multiple times at a Texaco gas station in Shreveport’s Hearne and Hollywood avenues. Chris was arrested on June 19 in connection to Danzerio’s murder.

Chris told police that he was driving his 2016 Mercedes Benz at the time when Danzerio opened the door to his car, and the rapper believed that he was going to be robbed by the man. The Benz that he was driving was reported stolen from Texas.

Back then, when Chris was arrested, his attorney released a statement where he said:

"The prayers of Mr. Dooley are with the family of the deceased as well as his own family at this time. He is confident that at the end of a thorough and just investigation of this incident, his name will be cleared."

Hurricane Chris was charged with murder and later indicted in October by a Caddo Parish Grand Jury for illegally possessing stolen items in reference to the Mercedes Benz.

In his most recent trial, the rapper maintained that he shot Danzerio in an act of self-defense. Danzerio was declared dead at a nearby hospital. The Louisiana jury present at the trial agreed to Chris’ statement and acquitted him on both charges.

