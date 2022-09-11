Create

Hyun Bin’s hilarious reaction to forgetting BTS Jimin’s name in The Game Caterers has the internet in splits

ARMYs call Hyun Bin's reaction to forgetting Jimin's name "adorable" (Image via YouTube/ 채널 십오야)
Afreen Khan
Modified Sep 11, 2022

In the latest episode of The Game Caterers, Hyun Bin failed to recognize BTS’ Jimin, eliciting a shocking yet hilarious reaction from viewers. The actor appeared on the show to promote Confidential Assignment 2: International with his co-stars YoonA, Daniel Henny, Yoo Hae-jin, and Jin Seon-kyu.

Na PD, the variety show’s host, is recognized as one of the strictest yet funniest MCs. His games are as intimidating as he is, so when the famous Guess the Celebrities game began, it was a nail-biting moment for everyone.

The host pulled up a picture of BTS’ Jimin, which the actor had to guess in three seconds. It confused him for a few seconds. As Na PD’s “wrong!” echoed through the screens, YoonA asked,

“Oppa, will you be okay?”

She was referring to any possible backlash that the actor might receive from toxic fans. However, BTS ARMY members had a wild time with the clip. They pulled up receipts of Jimin going through the same brain freeze.

Hyunbin forgot Jimin's name and the first thing Yoona asked was "oppa, are you gonna be okay?" adhsjsgsjsgsa and hyunbin asking to blur/mosaic his face 😭😭😭 https://t.co/LWhiFcjzeA

Hyun Bin, too, knew about the high stakes. He ended up asking Na PD to blur his face. The comment had others rolling with laughter.

Fans love the crossover between Jimin and Crash Landing on You actor

hyunbin and jimin crumbs 😋https://t.co/FTCMTWGHG1

In a crossover no one knew they would ever witness again, BTS and Hyun Bin’s world collided on The Game Caterers. It is one of the current hottest variety shows. The show’s host, Na PD, played a huge role in bringing the two worlds together this time as well.

As part of promotions for his latest movie, Hyun Bin and his Confidential Assignment 2: International co-stars featured on The Game Caterers. Episode 1 of the show, divided into two parts, premiered on September 9, with the first part already amassing 1.38 million views.

The show had various hilarious moments, but the one that took the crown was the actor forgetting BTS member Jimin’s name. It was a brain freeze, as fans called it. As per the rules of the game, Na PD shows them an image and each guest gets a few seconds to guess the name of the person.

During Hyun Bin’s turn, Na PD showed him Jimin’s photo. While he could not answer it right away, he said, “Jimin!” right after he lost the round. Later, he even asked the host to blur his face and felt a blood rush.

Jimin made a surprise appearance on The Game Caterers! His photo was shown and actor Hyun Bin was asked to say his name.HB: *tries to say it*🗣️: 1, 2, 3! Ddaeng!Yoona: Oppa, will you be okay?HB: ...Jimin! Please blur me. Whew... It is getting hot.https://t.co/AAGIERFkQD

Na PD saved the actor from any possible after-effects by offering a solution. He mentioned that he would get BTS on The Game Caterers again and make Jimin forget his name on national television. He said that this idea would make things even.

Na PD: I will put Hyunbin-ssi's face when we play this game with Jimin later. I will make him get the wrong answer. It will be tied.HB: No, it shouldn't be tied. I don't want a tie.Yoona, Daniel Henney, Jin Sun Kyu: 😆

Whether The Game Caterers host BTS again or not, fans know that Jung Kook was very close to suffering the same fate as Hyun Bin. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions below.

Jungkook saying "Hyunbin" on loop 😭https://t.co/9jjEcWtId9
i will just leave my #bts x #hyunbin crumbs here 💜🫶🏼✨🐰 #jungkook guessed hyun bin 🐻 정답 ✅🐻 hyun bin missed #jimin 🐥 땡 DDAENG ‼️ https://t.co/dD2Tb7ciKl
@soshirevelae What's more funny about this is that his wife, yejin is a fan of bts and even said that she wants to buy them a meal. Can't imagine how she'll tease him about this😭🤣
he did say " jimin " two seconds later lol i really enjoyed the episode so good to see hyun bin on a variety show https://t.co/srdWnzhW1i
Why is this so cute haha. Hyunbin oppa forgot its Jimin from BTS. And YoonA asking are you okay oppa? hahaha#HyunBin #YoonA#공조2 #ConfidentialAssignment2 https://t.co/Jm0lGMiMXD
Hyun Bin had the same fate with Jiminie 😂 they're nervous playing this guessing name game! Hyun Bin said to mosaic his face when he's late to guess, Yoona asked, are you ok? 😂 Pd Na teased him by saying he'll make Jimin to guess wrong later so it can be same same 😂 @BTS_twt twitter.com/90_cestlavie/s… https://t.co/FQFJfbJqfn
whenever bts appears for this game everyone is just auto “are you gonna be okay?” 😂😂😂 hyunbin’s delayed reaction and him asking to just mosaic him hahaha xD https://t.co/pecdQD5Qzk
I love this haha.. No worries Hyun Bin, this game would make my mind freeze too 😂😂 And I'm sure Jimin won't mind as well 😅😅 I'm really hoping there's another collab between Run BTS and Game Caterers 😊😊 twitter.com/cestlavie9090/…

Meanwhile, Confidential Assignment 2: International surpassed the sale of two million tickets at the South Korean box office in five days. The public’s affection and enthusiasm for the movie became evident with the ticketing statistics. The prequel took 10 days to achieve the two million mark.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes

