“Hyung, you’re not dead yet”: Lee Dong-wook and Kim Bum’s Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 second teaser out

On April 5, 2023, tvN dropped the second teaser of Lee Dong-wook and Kim Bum’s upcoming drama Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938. The teaser showcases a promising start featuring the main characters of the show.

The upcoming fantasy drama Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 delves into the life of Gumiho Lee Yeon, who suddenly finds himself in 1938, where he will meet new and old friends and also his brother. Lee Yeon will try to find different ways to go back to his loved ones in the present time.

The show will be helmed by director Kang Shin-hyo and penned by screenwriter Han Woo-ri.

Lee Dong-wook fighting with Kim So-yeon in the newly released teaser of the Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938

In the new teaser for Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938, Lee Dong-wook seems to be encountering people in 1938 with deepest grudges and broken relationships. The teaser started with the actor’s exhausted face, where he seemed to be too wary after fighting with people.

Unfamiliar, he landed in 1938, where he was seen fighting with Ryu Hong-soo, the owner of a famous restaurant. Kim So-yeon will be chronicling the role of Ryu Hong-soo. Both Lee Yeon and Ryu Hong-soo are seen in a fierce sword fight with each other, where the former says:

“It’s been a long time, Lee Yeon”

Lee Yeon is also seen engaging in a fight with Cheon Moo-young, a character played by Ryu Kyung-soo. Cheon Moo-young used to be the deity of the mountain. The trio of Lee Yeon, Ryu Hong-soo, and Cheon Moo-young are described as long-time friends by the site Asianwiki but are presently in a fierce struggle where they are keen to kill each other.

The teaser also showcases the restaurant owner taking care of Lee Yeon, whose eyes seem to be tied up with a white cloth, as if he has gone through something terrible. Fans are also expecting a solid chemistry between Lee Dong-wook and Kim So-yeon.

The teaser also gave a glimpse of other supporting characters, including Hwang-hee and Kim Yong-gi, using lethal weapons to kill their enemies. The trailer finally concludes as the most-awaited character in the show appears in the teaser. Kim Bum, as Lee Rang, appears on the screen seated on a couch with a neatly made hairstyle and an exposed forehead. Lee Rang gives an intimidating smile and speaks to his brother Lee Yeon:

“Hyung, you’re not dead yet

The teaser makes K-drama fans curious and eager to discover whether Lee Dong-wook and Kim Bum's rivalry or bromance will return. Earlier, tvN released two riveting posters for the Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 and main teasers.

More about Lee Dong-wook and Kim Bum

Having been in the industry for over a decade, Lee Dong-wook has starred in several dramas and films. He’s very active on social media, posting details about his upcoming show, including Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938. He is best known for dramas including Bad and Crazy, Goblin, Touch Your Heart, and others. He is reportedly confirmed for the upcoming drama The Good Man.

Kim Bum is also busy keeping his supporters informed of his whereabouts via Instagram. He also posted a teaser for his upcoming drama, Tale of Nine-Tailed 1938 on Instagram. He is known for plays including Boys Over Flowers, Ghost Doctor, Law School, and others.

Lee Dong-wook's Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 is scheduled to premiere on May 6, 2023.

