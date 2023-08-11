"I ACTUALLY CANT BREATHE OMG": Dominic Fike's outfit change on LA stage sparks frenzy online

Dominic Fike fans went into a frenzy after he changed his outfit openly on stage during his Los Angeles concert on Wednesday, August 9. A 1-minute long video capturing the moment started circulating online, evoking wild reactions from those who could not be at the concert to witness it live.

The viral clip starts with an already shirtless Dominic removing his pants, stripping down to only his briefs and socks. Then he proceeded to put on another set of pants and a short-sleeved t-shirt.

However, he removed the t-shirt once again to wear another long-sleeved t-shirt beneath and then got into the short-sleeved t-shirt. Dominic appeared calm and comfortable switching his outfit right in front of the audience while fans kept cheering him on.

The clip was shared by several users on X. One Twitch streamer named Danny posted the clip on X on Friday and wrote that it was for all the Dominic Fike fans out there, to which one fan responded by exclaiming that they cannot breathe.

Dominik's fans react to him changing outfit on stage during Los Angeles concert. (Image via X/@capturesca)

Internet reacts to Dominic Fike's outfit change on LA stage

The video of "The Kiss of Venus" hitmaker mostly kindled positive reactions from his fans as they kept thirsting over the singer in the comments. Some regretted not being there at the concert, while others sang praises of Dominic Fike's physique.

Dominik's fans react to him changing outfit on stage during Los Angeles concert. (Image via X/@PopCrave)

Dominik's fans react to him changing outfit on stage during Los Angeles concert. (Image via X/@PopCrave)

Dominik's fans react to him changing outfit on stage during Los Angeles concert. (Image via X/@PopCrave)

Dominik's fans react to him changing outfit on stage during Los Angeles concert. (Image via X/@PopCrave)

Dominik's fans react to him changing outfit on stage during Los Angeles concert. (Image via X/@PopCrave)

However, some viewers were not as impressed and they called Dominic Fike's comfort stunt cringy and corny. They wondered what was the whole point of him switching outfits in front of everyone.

Other viewers react to him changing outfit on stage during Los Angeles concert. (Image via X/@PopCrave)

Other viewers react to him changing outfit on stage during Los Angeles concert. (Image via X/@PopCrave)

Other viewers react to him changing outfit on stage during Los Angeles concert. (Image via X/@PopCrave)

Other viewers react to him changing outfit on stage during Los Angeles concert. (Image via X/@PopCrave)

Other viewers react to him changing outfit on stage during Los Angeles concert. (Image via X/@PopCrave)

One fan named Vanessa who visited the concert and captured Dominic Fike changing his clothes shared the small clip on their Instagram stories and tagged the singer. Surprisingly, Dominic shared Vanessa's story on his Instagram stories and thanked the fan, adding that he would get back home soon.

Dominic shared a fan's Instagram story. (Image via Instagram/@dominicfike)

The summer of 2023 has been quite a breakthrough for Dominic. On top of his concert tour, the Euphoria star also released Sunburn, his second studio album on July 7. Dominic contributed to the soundtrack of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie in his rendition of Hey Blondie as well.