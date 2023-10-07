"I AM SO HAPPY FOR HER I FEEL LIKE TEARING UP": Fans celebrate as LABOUM's Haein shares news of upcoming marriage and pregnancy

In a heartwarming turn of events, on October 7, third-generation girl group LABOUM's Haein announced that she will be tying the knot soon with her non-celebrity partner and is also expecting a child. The 28-year-old took to her social media handle to announce this new chapter of her life in the form of a heartfelt letter to the fandom, which has brought joy to the group's fans, a.k.a. Lattes.

Haein's agency, RND Company, also issued a statement declaring the same update on their artist and wishing for the fans to support the idol and her beau in their new journey.

Fans are currently swept up in their happiness at the news and are celebrating it by sending warm wishes to the LABOUM member.

Expand Tweet

LABOUM's Haein pens a warm letter, making Lattes emotional

The Turn It On singer is gearing up for a November wedding and has further revealed more details about her life and motherhood in the handwritten letter she personally delivered. She began by extending pleasantries and sharing more about how she spent the Chuseok holiday. The singer and actress also confessed that she was nervous before sharing the good news.

Haein then commented on how, since her debut, the time has flown by fast and expressed her gratitude to the ones who have been with her since she began her idol journey. In the midst of feeling different emotions, she finally revealed,

“I’m getting married this November. You must have been very shocked by this sudden news, but I decided to get married because the more I thought about it, the more certain I became of [my fiancé]. We met as good friends from the young and cute age of 19.” (translation via Soompi)

Sharing about the bond she shares with her fiancé, she even revealed the couple is expecting a child,

“As we were gratefully preparing for our marriage, a blessing came to us in the form of a child. Hearing our child’s heartbeat, I was moved in a way that I can’t express in words. It was a moment in which I felt a strengthening sense of responsibility together with a touching joy.” (via Soompi)

Before ending her letter by wishing her followers to stay happy, Haein also added,

“I think no congratulations would be more moving than if Latte [LABOUM’s fandom], who always give me boundless love, support, and encouragement despite my shortcomings, would give me their blessings together in this happy and overwhelming moment."

It continues,

"I’m still lacking in many ways, so even now, as I convey this news, I think there may be feelings that I haven’t thought of or considered. I’d be grateful if you looked kindly upon the apologetic feelings, feelings of gratitude, and feelings of love that I have sincerely tried to capture in this letter.” (via Soompi)

Fans of the artist were understandably overjoyed by the news, rushing to social media to express their joy and congratulate the idol.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More on LABOUM

LABOUM debuted in 2014 under Global H Media (NH Media and Nega Network). The group declared having joined a new agency, Interpark Music Plus, in 2021 as a quartet, consisting of the members Soyeon, Jinyea, Haein, and Solbin. In September 2022, the girls went on an indefinite hiatus, pursuing individual activities.