“I call it the Hybe sound I guess”: K-pop fans discuss the autotune effect in SEVENTEEN, BTS, and more HYBE groups

K-pop fans recently discussed the autotune effect that is allegedly being used increasingly by HYBE in their groups such as BTS, ENHYPEN, TXT, and SEVENTEEN, among others. A Redditor posted their opinion about the autotune with the title “HYBE is getting a bit.... Heavy-handed with their autotune” on September 30.

The Reddit post attracted over 150 comments as fellow K-pop fans also gave their opinions regarding the topic in the comments section. In the post, the original poster had specifically listed BTS, ENHYPEN, TXT, and NewJeans. They mentioned that they only recently “noticed how strong” the company’s tuning was.

Several fans agreed with the original poster’s opinion but some also pointed out that autotuning had been in effect for a long time. A few fans also mentioned that they believed it was getting out of hand since it was becoming increasingly difficult for them to recognize a member’s voice.

They mentioned that members had the same sound despite having distinct voices, which was a result of autotune.

K-pop fans take to Reddit to discuss HYBE’s alleged increased usage of autotune

On September 30, K-pop stans engaged in a discussion surrounding HYBE’s alleged increasing usage of autotune for their group’s recent releases. While autotuning is considered a part of music production, it usually also depends on the intensity of it.

One K-pop fan in particular made a Reddit post mentioning their opinion of HYBE’s groups using autotuning to an extent where their voices became either similar to each other or were rendered unrecognizable by even die-hard fans. In the post, the fan gave plenty of examples.

For BTS, they said that RM and V had a completely different sound in their hit track Permission to Dance.

For TXT, they mentioned that the quintet’s voice blended in “almost perfectly” with the Jonas Brothers for the song Do It Like That, except Yeonjun. They added that it was even difficult to tell the quintet’s voices apart in the chorus.

The original poster also shared their opinion stating that the girl groups seemed a bit better. As they only found NewJeans’ Super Shy chorus to be a bit “robotic” but found LE SSERAFIM member’s vocals quite distinct in all their songs. In the comments, fellow K-pop fans discussed the usage of autotune and some were of the opinion that it also applied to SEVENTEEN.

These fans especially compared the songs that SEVENTEEN released before PLEDIS Entertainment was acquired by HYBE and the songs they have released recently. Check out how some fans reacted and engaged with the Reddit post below:

Meanwhile, HYBE is gearing up to debut a new girl group through the debut survival show R U Next?. The six-member group, called I’LL IT, will debut in 2024 under JTBC and BELIFT LAB.

On the other hand, it also currently airs the global survival show titled The Debut: Dream Academy.