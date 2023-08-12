“I can’t handle this anymore”: BTS’ Jungkook leaves ARMYs awestruck with his latest Calvin Klein Pinterest Ad

Jeon Jungkook swept ARMYs all around the world off their feet with the release of his all-new campaign with Calvin Klein.

Ever since his photo in a crop top was spotted in one of the local Calvin Klein stores, fans had been speculating about a new campaign. When asked about this directly on Weverse live, Jungkook playfully denied that there was something new coming up.

However, on Friday, August 11, midnight, the idol arrived with a brand new unconventional and gender-defying campaign, which was released via Calvin Klein's Pinterest account.

When the official video of the same was posted on Twitter (X) by user @kookpiics, it drew a flurry of comments.

Fans go insane after watching Jungkook groove to an '80s song in new Calvin Klein campaign

Jungkook of BTS achieved a milestone by securing an ambassadorship campaign with American intimate wear brand, Calvin Klein. The curtain lifted on this campaign on March 27, 2023, with the release of a series of alluring photos and video.

The latest excitement surrounding the idol began when a fan stumbled upon a Jungkook snapshot in a local store of the brand, sparking fresh speculations about another campaign, which turned out to be true when a video featuring him was unexpectedly released on August 11.

In the latest video, Jungkook is seen in a two-piece denim ensemble consisting of a black jacket and jeans, without anything underneath the jacket. With a loosely-tied cloth tie around his neck, he moves and grooves gracefully to the '80s song, Cars, by Gary Numan.

Regarding the video, the BTS star received appreciation from not only his fans but also got an honorable mention from Billboard. As expected, Jungkook's latest look in the campaign sent fans into a tizzy, with many resharing pictures and screenshots from the video while gushing over them.

Meanwhile, Jungkook's solo track, Seven, was released on July 14, 2023. Laden with explicit lyrics that explore the relationship between two people, the energetic song drew praises from all quarters.

Following this unexpected campaign, fans are now impatiently anticipating the next installment of Jungkook's projects, be it personal or collaborative.