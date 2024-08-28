"I d*mn sure don't hate a Black woman that much" — Plies tells voters to choose between "AKA" or "KKK" as he roots for Kamala Harris

Rapper Plies, whose real name is Algernod Lanier Washington, took to X on August 27, 2024, and continued to show his support for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. He also responded to all the criticisms he has been facing for asking the Black community to “just settle” to vote for the current Vice President.

“I don’t hate motherf*cking women that much, and I d*mn sure don’t hate a Black woman that much. So, you can vote for… AKA [Donald Trump] or … KKK [Kamala Harris]… You vote for whatever f*cking ‘K’ you want…” the Florida rapper stated in a cheeky tone.

Plies further mentioned that the choice should be “simple,” as there was only one candidate who hadn’t been “impeached twice” or started an “insurrection.” He added that he was “not voting for a rich white man” who could do whatever he wanted with his power.

Exploring in detail what Plies said about the upcoming election

On Tuesday, Plies tweeted a pro-Harris video after endorsing her online for a few weeks. At the same time, he also shaded Donald Trump. Captioned, “It’s Real Simple With Me!!!!!! #Plies,” the 2-minute and 19-second clip began with the rapper saying:

“Until Kamala Harris go to jail… become a convicted felon… files for bankruptcy, six times her and her company… is impeached twice… indicted four [expletive] times…. found liable for s*xual abuse… is found guilty of [expletive] fraud… start an insurrection… tries to overthrow a [expletive] election… until she does any of that, she is a better [expletive] candidate to me.”

He further claimed that Kamala Harris was a better choice because Donald Trump has been showing his “half-care plan” since 2017 and has exploited his power without doing anything for Americans. He added that the billionaire’s promise of building “big” and “beautiful” things for this country was vague.

Plies alleged that over the years, the former President has been equivocal and did not live up to his words of lowering the taxes or healthcare costs, overturning Obamacare, or building a wall at the Mexico-USA border and making the neighbors pay for it.

The Real Testament rapper also slammed Kamala Harris’s critics who wanted her to “explain herself,” reminding them that Trump had yet to fulfill his promises, so they shouldn’t make such demands from the opponent. He even pointed out the hypocrisy of people asking them why they wished to hear more from Harris in interviews but did not bother to question the Truth Social owner.

“‘She never talks about her policy.’ Yes, she does. You just don’t want to motherf*cking hear it,” Plies continued.

The rapper mentioned how Harris has been working on building homes and lowering taxes and healthcare costs, something he claimed the billionaire ex-president has never intended to do.

Notably, Plies’ remarks came a day after talk show and radio host and podcaster Charlamagne Tha God called him out for asking voters, especially African-Americans, to “settle” for Kamala Harris without asking more from her.

“I don’t understand Plies, or any Black person for that matter, telling Black people to ‘just settle.’ ‘Just accept whatever the candidate is giving you. Don’t ask questions, just vote. They don’t have to explain anything to us.’ No, Plies is absolutely, positively wrong,” Charlamagne said.

The Breakfast Club co-host added on his show that it’s great if people ask questions, mentioning that, unlike the Shawty rapper, this was not a “Black woman versus Black man thing” but rather about “elected officials and potential voters.”

Meanwhile, Algernod Washington has continued to support Kamala Harris over the months. From asking Black men to rethink their choice and not “question” the blackness of the Vice President to reminding his community about the lack of representation in the Republican Party, calling them “1920s mindset,” he has maintained his favor for the former Californian senator.

