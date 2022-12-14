"I would have died in January" eaJ bares his soul to fans on Instagram live

Former Day6 vocalist eaJ (real name Jae Park) broke down in tears during a recent Instagram live.

The idol, who just recently wrapped up his eaJ 2022 Asia Tour Live, held a live broadcast after his shows in Singapore and Taipei to express gratitude to his fans. While live, the singer said that he often gets letters from fans thanking him for saving their lives when in reality, it is the other way around.

eaJ went on to thank his supporters for their unwavering support during some of his most difficult times, saying:

"I read in a lot of letters that you guys say that I saved your lives, but in actuality… I think I would have died in January if it wasn’t for you guys."

Ye @Not_eaJPark



HE IS CRYING "thank u from the bottom of my heart. i love you, guys. thank you. i would never be able to repay what you've done to me. i will work hard..."

"You are a warrior:" eaJ's Instagram Live garners love and support from fans

What else did he say in the live?

For the unversed, in January, the Argentina-born singer departed from his long-time label JYP Entertainment and the K-pop group DAY6, shortly after he publicly criticized the company for not promoting his solo work.

Later that same month, Jae received severe backlash for making inappropriate comments on Jamie (Jimin) - his friend and former labelmate - during a Twitch livestream. Though Jamie has reportedly moved on from the incident, Jae has described it as one of the biggest "f*ck-ups'' of his life in an interview:

Reflecting on those times, he said during the Instagram live:

"I really, really appreciate that you guys have been by my side for so long with all the stuff that happened and my mistakes and all my problems as a human being. But I’m doing my best to learn and thank you so much."

Je 😈 @MewJe15



Also me: If you gave up at that time, I would not be as happy as I am now. So we can be reasons for each other.

I think I would've died in January if it wasn't for you guys— eaJ.
Also me: If you gave up at that time, I would not be as happy as I am now. So we can be reasons for each other.

The 30-year-old, who has not shied away from discussing mental health topics with fans, went on to say that there's always hope even during hard times, but "you've to push through" to find it. He admitted that though it wasn't easy, that's what he did during his shows in Singapore and Taipei and it was "all worth it."

In conclusion, he said:

"I love you guys. I’ll never be able to repay what you guys have done for me. So, I’m gonna keep going, and I’m going to keep working hard for you guys. Thank you."

Fans react to eaJ's live

Many of the artist's fans were moved to tears after watching him sob during the live. They came out in his support and commended him for staying strong despite all the challenges that came his way.

Fans also felt proud of the singer and how far he has come in his journey. Thanking him for his perseverance, one fan wrote, "you are a warrior," while another said, " thankyou for choosing to push forward."

han river @revirhan

#eaJTypicalStory twitter.com/Not_eaJPark/st… Ye @Not_eaJPark



you are a warrior, dear. thank you for not giving up

Él.❄️ @StrwbrryThe2nd Thank you for being strong! We are so so proud of you!!! Ye @Not_eaJPark



Thank you for being strong! We are so so proud of you!!!

It wasnt easy, but look at we now. We've been through so much, jae. Thank you for always trying to be a better person and not giving up. Thank you🥺🫶🏻

nicsredd @nicsredd Ye @Not_eaJPark



i hope that you see this as an avenue of your passion, you don't owe us anything. we'll enjoy each other's company, you are doing so well @eaJPark and thank you for choosing to push forward 🤍

thank u for surviving this far jae , we saved each other 🥹 im promises i will be with u forever, we should grow up togetherr jae :(( thank u for making my adolescence beautiful 🏼‍♀ pls keep shining eaJ ilyyyysm



#eaJTypicalStory @eaJPark thank u for surviving this far jae, we saved each other 🥹im promises i will be with u forever, we should grow up togetherr jae :(( thank u for making my adolescence beautiful🏼‍♀ pls keep shining eaJilyyyysm ⭐thank u for surviving this far jae⭐, we saved each other 🥹💟 im promises i will be with u forever, we should grow up togetherr jae :(( thank u for making my adolescence beautiful🙆🏼‍♀ pls keep shining eaJ 😼💗ilyyyysm‼️‼️‼️#eaJTypicalStory @eaJPark https://t.co/WlYdOY4E4d

eaJ surprises fans by dropping new single ahead of release date

The multi-faceted Korean-American artist released his new single, typical story, on December 8, 2022. Originally set for a 2023 release, the singer released the song early after it managed to gain 100,000 pre-saves.He also performed the emotional track during his Singapore live show.

Moreover, eaJ also recently performed at 88Rising's Head In The Clouds Manila event, where he met world-famous DJ Zedd. He made his official solo debut with Car Crash after performing at the 2021 Head in the Clouds festival.

