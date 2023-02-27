“I feel a great sense of accomplishment”: The Glory’s star Jung Ji-so dishes on the show’s global success

Actress Jung Ji-so of The Glory fame recently spoke about the drama’s global success in the March issue of Cosmopolitan Korea.

Jung Ji-so dished on The Glory’s success and the unanimous praise she has received for her short but effective screen time in the series. She added that watching herself in The Glory gave her a fantastic sense of accomplishment and that the praise boosted her spirit. She said:

“It’s been ten years since I debuted and I’ve been in a lot of great productions, but I think The Glory is like none other. I feel a great sense of accomplishment when I get compliments for my acting. I’m proud of myself when I think, ‘I did my best, I’m learning, I’m not letting anyone down.’”

The Glory’s Jung Ji-so says she is trying not to be too affected by the show’s success

When asked if The Glory was a turning point in her acting career or not, Jung Ji-so confessed that she is happy to receive so much love from fans across the board, but she is trying not to be too affected by the show’s success or get swayed from all the love and attention.

For those unversed, Jung Ji-so played the younger Moon Dong-eun, a young and bright high-school girl who is brutally bullied and tortured by Park Yeon-jin (younger: Shin Ye-eun) and her gang of cronies. Heartbroken and devastated, she leaves school but not before challenging her bullies that she will make their lives miserable in the coming years.

Thus, she spends her remaining years carefully crafting a revenge plan to plot Park Yeon-jin and her gang of bullies’ ultimate downfall. The older version of the character is played by Song Hye-kyo.

Preparing for her role as the younger Moon Dong-eun, Jung Ji-so revealed she extensively developed her personality to portray a timid girl who is petrified by her bullies. She shared that she took advantage of her facial expressions, breathing, and dialogues to fully immerse herself in her character.

The Imitation fame actress shared that even the sight of the hot curling iron terrified her. For those uninitiated, Park Yeon-jin uses a hot curling iron to burn Moon Dong-eun in the revenge thriller.

The Glory’s Jung Ji-so lavishes praise on co-star Song Hye-kyo

Song Hye-kyo praised Jung Ji-so for her effective portrayal of the character. She confessed that she was so impressed with her acting that she cried.

Reacting to Song Hye-kyo’s praise for her, the Parasite star confessed that she was impressed with Song Hye-kyo’s energy and acting when she first met her at the table read.

Jung Ji-so confessed that Song Hye-kyo’s energy and vibe as the older Moon Dong-eun, who is now focused on her revenge, was palpable at the table read. She explained to Cosmopolitan Korea:

“I met her for the first time at the table read and her energy was amazing. I was immersed and focused on every word she said. It’s like I could truly feel grown-up Dong Eun’s cold and revengeful heart.”

The Parasite fame actress also praised Song Hye-kyo for treating her kindly and with respect on the sets of the drama and added that it was an honor to play Song Hye-kyo’s younger version in the drama.

The Glory will drop its second and final part on March 10 on Netflix.

