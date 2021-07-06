“I hope to God my friends get paid”: Tana Mongeau shades Austin McBroom in interview

Tana Mongeau recently shaded Austin McBroom in an interview, slamming him for failing to pay her friends for the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event.

Also called the Battle of the Platforms, this boxing event was organized by Social Gloves and featured various YouTubers fighting Tiktokers over five rounds each. The event was held in Miami, FL, and had thousands in attendance.

The event was announced to be having a second part soon. However, speculation to the contrary has arisen after rumors of Social Gloves going bankrupt spread across the internet.

Also read: Court documents highlighting Landon McBroom's physical assault against Shyla Walker surface online

Tana Mongeau shades Austin McBroom

An article recently published by Forbes Magazine featured Tana Mongeau discussing her thoughts on the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event.

In the interview, the 23-year-old claimed she wanted her friends to be paid for their participation. So far, almost all boxers, artists, and performers have allegedly received nothing from Social Gloves.

The interviewer asked Tana for "her perspective" on Austin, who reportedly owns a majority share of Social Gloves.

The Las Vegas native implied how she found it ironic that someone she "didn't like," referring to Austin McBroom, was "potentially involved in something where people aren't getting paid" after publicly claiming to have been scammed before.

A Tana Mongeau quote from her interview by Forbes magazine (Image via Twitter)

Tana Mongeau and Austin McBroom have gotten into multiple Twitter feuds following her accusations that the latter was cheating on his wife, Catherine.

Also read: Daniel Preda exposes Gabbie Hanna for behavior on "Escape the Night," claims she's "full of lies, manipulation, and delusions"

u realize triller offers more money than u rite 😭 maybe i’d fight with social gloves when my friends get their checks :/



remember when you had one of your security guards drop off $40,000 in a bag to my roommate so they wouldn’t expose you cheating? You didn’t pay me though 🤪 https://t.co/AHceZfKnJM — CANCELLED (@tanamongeau) June 28, 2021

Later on, Tana called out Austin for still not paying her friends for their participation in the Battle of the Platforms boxing event, to which he responded by asking if anyone wanted to box Tana.

Also read: Who is Addison Rae dating? TikTok star reportedly enjoys date night with Jack Harlow as fans ask, "What happened to Saweetie?"

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer