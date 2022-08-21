“I hope people allow him to be human”: Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino addresses Oscars slap controversy

Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino has shown her support for the actor following the slapping incident at the 2022 Oscars. While speaking to The Daily Mail, Zampino said:

“I hope people allow [Will] to be human. I really hope for that because I stand in support of him, we are on good terms. You cannot heal without forgiveness.”

During the recent interview, Zampino added that Smith gives generously and puts love into whatever he does. Calling him gracious and kind, Sheree mentioned that he had given us years of laughter through his work and expects that people would give him the chance to be human.

A day after the Oscars 2022, Zampino shared a picture on her Instagram where she was holding the Aladdin star’s Academy Award.

Will Smith and Sheree Zampino’s relationship timeline

Will Smith and Sheree Zampino first met on the set of A Different World in 1991. The pair tied the knot in May 1992 and welcomed their son, Trey Smith, in November of the same year.

However, they divorced in 1995. Speaking about the separation while appearing on Red Table Talk in 2020, Smith said that it was a difficult time and divorce was the worst thing in his adult life and the ultimate failure for him.

Although the reason for their split remains unknown, Zampino once mentioned that it was because of Smith’s rising stardom in the film industry and the different paths their respective lives took.

Despite getting separated, the ex-couple have remained close friends and Smith’s wife Jada has disclosed that Smith, Zampino, and Trey have gone together for vacations.

Sheree Zampino is a well-known fashion designer, actress, and businesswoman. She has appeared in VH1 reality TV series, Hollywood Exes, followed by short films and TV series like When the Time Comes, Our Journey, Oh Drama! and more. She has made guest appearances at various shows and is the founder and CEO of the skincare company, Sheree Elizabeth LLC.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock and the aftermath

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 after the latter joked about Smith's wife (Image via Robyn Beck/Getty Images)

During the 94th Academy Awards in March 2022, Chris Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, which provoked Will Smith to go up on stage and slap Chris Rock. Although Smith went back to his seat, he continued to yell at Rock, asking him to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth.

The Bad Boys II star has apologized to Rock and the Academy and resigned from his Academy membership in April 2022. Subsequently, he was banned from attending the Oscars for ten years.

The video of the incident instantly went viral on social media and live television broadcasts had to be edited. Following the incident, a fourth film from the Bad Boys franchise was put on hold in April 2022, although Sony’s chairman Tom Rothman has confirmed that it is still in development.

