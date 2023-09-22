“I hope that he sees”: Song Joong-ki expresses the desire for his newborn son to watch his upcoming movie Hopeless after growing up

On September 22, during a press conference for his upcoming movie Hopeless, South Korean actor Song Joong-ki shared his desire for his baby boy to one day watch this very film.

“I have a baby I love, but I wasn't worried about doing a dark movie. I hope that he sees that his father did a movie like this when he grows up later on."

He also spoke about his experience portraying the character, and he wants his son to feel proud of both the movie and his achievement in bringing this character to life.

Song Joong-ki and his wife, Katie Louise Sanders, welcomed their baby boy on June 14. The actor shared the news through an Instagram post.

After captivating audiences with lead roles in hit K-dramas like Vincenzo and Descendants of the Sun, Song Joong-ki is now gearing up to portray Chi-geon in Hopeless. In this film, he embodies the role of the leader of a mid-level criminal organization, exploring the events that led him to this position in life.

During the recent press conference for the movie on September 22, Joong-Ki opened up about his son, expressing his heartfelt desire for his son to eventually watch and appreciate the film as he grows up.

“I'm thinking a lot about how to be a good person and be next to my child. So I'm grateful that I have the opportunity to express my gratitude for being able to release this movie Hopeless that I loved making."

He expressed that he’d want his son to be proud of his father and of the character he’s going to play in this movie.

Joong-ki said that he and his wife are still learning to be parents, and they’re both very inexperienced as this is their first time. He just wants to give his best for his child.

About the movie Hopeless

The movie Hopeless is a story about a boy, born and raised in the same place, named Yeon-gyu. He is a seventeen-year-old portrayed by Hong Xa-bin who has never ventured beyond the boundaries of his hometown. Despite enduring relentless abuse from his stepfather, he holds onto a glimmer of hope, which is saving enough money to relocate to the Netherlands with his mother.

Meanwhile, Chi-geon, played by Joong-Ki, is a town native who has risen to the position of a mid-level boss within a criminal organization. He learned from an early age that the world can be a cruel place and has devised his own means of survival.

The turning point in their lives arrives when Yeon-gyu finds himself in a brawl while defending his stepsister, Ha-yan. Struggling to gather the necessary settlement funds, Yeon-gyu receives an unexpected helping hand from Chi-geon. This unexpected twist of fate sets Yeon-gyu on a new path as a member of Chi-geon's gang.

Despite his initial apprehension and awkwardness, Yeon-gyu gradually acclimates, guided by Chi-geon, who assumes the role of an older brother. As Yeon-gyu earns the trust of Chi-geon while navigating the challenges within the gang, he becomes increasingly embroiled in dangerous situations.

Their aspiration to break free from their harsh reality leads them down a path where they inadvertently become an integral part of the very world they once sought to escape.

Explaining his character in the 2-hour movie, Joong-ki said,

"I wanted to work with such dark and bleak emotions. I had an opportunity in the past but I couldn't do so. Then I came across this script and felt the emotions I wanted to express then... This is about two boys who have been subjected to domestic violence and are alienated from society."

Hopeless will hit the screens in Korea on October 11, 2023.