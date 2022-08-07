"I hope to be married": Selena Gomez opens up about future plans in new interview

American singer Selena Gomez is looking forward to the next chapter of her life, which includes getting married and having kids.

While appearing on August 5's episode of TaTaTu series, Giving Back Generation, the 30-year-old star revealed to hosts Raquelle Stevens and Ashley Cook that she would soon be stepping away from acting and the limelight she is constantly surrounded by.

"I hope to be married and to be a mom. Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out.”

While talking about the desired personality traits in her partner, Selena Gomez went on to point out what according to her would be the red flags in a relationship:

“I can’t deal with an egotistical person. I have zero patience. We are all the same people. We all shit, we all eat … we all bleed red. That’s the way life is.”

Selena Gomez's half-sister gave her the confidence to be a parent

During the interview, Selena Gomez praised her 8-year-old half-sister, Gracie Teefey, for giving her the confidence to become a mother. She said:

“She puts things in perspective. I have to basically watch this little person grow into a human being. There’s no better feeling in the world. I kind of feel like a parent in a way, even though I’m not. It’s so rewarding to just see that life was so simple at one point. I want to enjoy life the way she enjoys life.”

Gracie is the child of Selena's mother, Mandy, and husband, Brian Teefey. She was born in 2013 and is usually seen on Gomez's social media handles and public events.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gomez talked about how she continues to stay away from social media platforms. She added:

"If anybody knows me, I'm an extremist. So it's either one way or the other way. So I actually got rid of my Instagram on my phone and gave that power to my assistant. So everything I post, I just text it to her instead of having to worry about going on and off. I don't even know my password."

Although the Round and Round crooner has plans to settle down in the future, she has not been in a serious relationship for a long time. Her most high-profile relationship was with Canadian-bred singer Justin Bieber, with whom she had an on-and-off relationship from 2011 to 2018.

She also had a brief 10-month relationship with singer The Weekend in 2017 but has been single ever since.

However, Selena Gomez recently made headlines when she was photographed with Italian film producer Andrea Iervolino vacationing in Italy. The duo were seen spending time on a yacht with friends.

