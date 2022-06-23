"I hope she turns him down": Internet reacts to news of Camille Vasquez reportedly being approached by David Dobrik 

Brown Rudnick’s Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew have become the talk of the town ever since they defended actor Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard. And it seems like the firm has a new client after the end of the sensationalized Depp-Heard legal battle.

A TikTok showing Chew hinting that they have taken up YouTuber David Dobrik as a client has now surfaced online, leaving netizens concerned.

In a video taken by TikToker @wonder7woman5 on May 28, Camille Vasquez can be seen walking out of a hotel and moving towards a car. Benjamin Chew calls to her and then says that he had a “great talk with David Dobrik,” to which Vasquez responds chirpily by saying, “oh good.”

Netizens were not thrilled to learn about Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew potentially representing David Dobrik. The YouTuber has become one of the most disliked content creators on YouTube after his former friend Durte Dom, aka Dominykas Zeglaitis, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was inebriated. Moreover, members of the Vlog Squad were also accused of supplying alcohol to underage girls.

Ever since Jeff Wittek sustained a life-threatening injury, internet users have slammed David Dobrik for forcing his friends to take part in dangerous stunts for his YouTube channel.

Although David Dobrik continues to acquire millions of views on his channel, many people on the internet have “canceled” him.

And netizens were not pleased with the idea of Brown Rudnick representing David Dobrik, who has been accused of assisting his friend in sexually assaulting a victim and of bullying his friends for views. Twitter users stated that if the celebrity lawyers took up Dobrik’s case, they would lose the legal battle. A few reactions to the same read:

Netizens react to Brown Rudnick representing David Dobrik (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

It's hard to tell if Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew will represent David Dobrik, considering the events leading up to the lawsuit

It looks like David Dobrik is gearing up for his new lawsuit. The millionaire content creator was sued by his former friend and former Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek for $10 million after the latter suffered severe injuries involving an excavator incident. The 32-year-old accused Dobrik of “general negligence and intentional tort.”

Jeff Wittek claimed that the 25-year-old’s actions caused him to rack up hospital bills from extensive surgeries and also that he missed out on career opportunities.

Jeff Wittek, who is also a YouTuber, was swung from the arm of an excavator operated by Dobrik. The Vlog Squad was filming a video for Dobrik’s YouTube accident when Wittek sustained a severe eye injury which almost led him to lose his eye. He also broke his foot, sustained a ligament tear in his leg, and even broke his hip.

Brown Rudnick represents Johnny Depp in new case

It remains unclear whether Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez will be taking up Dobrik as a new client. However, the lawyers are representing Depp again. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is facing a lawsuit from Gregg Brooks, a film-location manager. Brooks has accused Depp of punching him twice in the ribs during the shooting of the movie City of Lies.

Three weeks ago today Johnny Depp finally got justice and what a good few weeks it's been. I couldn't be happier for him Currently on tour with Jeff Beck, Hollywood Vampires have just announced 2023 tour dates and filming for his next movie begins soon.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Johnny Depp is expected to appear at the Los Angeles courthouse on July 25.

Meanwhile, Camille Vasquez was promoted to partner at the law firm following Depp’s defamation trial win.

