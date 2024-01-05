“I had no idea what it was”: BTS’ RM’s unique electronic device sparks hilarious reactions online

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot BTS' RM's unique piece of equipment in his home, as shown in the latest episodes of the K-pop group's documentary on January 3. BTS' fans, known as ARMYs, took to social media with their hilarious reactions regarding the unorthodox equipment.

In a recent episode of the group's documentary series, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, RM took the fans on a tour of his room, notably his clothing closet. While attentively listening to RM and observing his belongings, fans' attention was diverted to an unusual piece of equipment on his dressing table, resembling an oven.

Expand Tweet

ARMYs initially speculated that it was a microwave, leading to surprise and confusion about its placement. After uncovering the truth that it was a watch protection holder, fans playfully teased each other, joking about RM's wealth and their own lack of familiarity with the equipment.

"Imagine having a toaster to regulate your watch," Fans make hilarious assumptions about a device at BTS' RM's house

In episodes 5 and 6 of BTS's highly anticipated documentary, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, released on January 3, viewers were treated to an intimate look into the lives of the seven members. These episodes revealed previously unseen facets of the group's members' lives, offering an inside scoop on how each of them navigated the journey to stardom.

What sets this documentary apart and endears it to fans is its focus on unexplored dimensions of the members, especially those who have been more private. One such member taking center stage is the group's leader, RM, renowned for his love of unconventional things that add a unique flavor to his personality.

ARMYs discover a toaster on RM's dressing table (Image via Twitter/ GOOGIEB00GIE)

RM, known for his love of art, clearly has various ideas for designing the interior of his home. In a candid scene, RM finds himself in a relatable situation, standing in front of a closet full of clothes and claiming to have nothing to wear. His dialogue is:

"I have things to wear, but I also don't."

The disarmingly honest moment draws laughter from fans, who appreciate the down-to-earth nature of the leader. Yet, it's not just RM's fashion struggles that caught the fans' attention.

As the camera pans across RM's dressing table, an unusual device that looks like a microwave raises eyebrows. Fans were quick to express their confusion and curiosity about why RM would keep a microwave on his dressing table. However, the mystery was unraveled when it was revealed to be a watch protection holder or watch winder, an electric gadget designed to keep watches safe.

The revelation sparked surprise among fans, many of whom were unaware of such a niche and luxurious item. It became a playful moment for ARMYs to jokingly tease RM for his wealth, creating a humorous banter about the difference in their lifestyles. The incident not only showcased RM's affluence but also provided fans with an opportunity to playfully poke fun at their idol, highlighting the relatable and entertaining dynamic between the septet and their fanbase.

Here's how some of the fans reacted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This BTS documentary is proving to be a treasure trove for fans, offering a deeper understanding of each member and fostering a stronger connection between the group and ARMYs worldwide. As it continues to unveil unexpected facets of the members' lives, fans eagerly await more revelations and quirky moments.