"Made it my mission to debut this person": Bang PD reveals how Bangtan's leader RM inspired him to form BTS

In a recent interview with Bloomberg published on October 12, Bang PD revealed leader RM inspired him to form the K-pop juggernaut group BTS. HYBE's owner and BTS' producer Bang Shi-hyuk also known as Bang PD spoke to the publication about the creation of BTS, their present and future plans, and the current landscape of the K-pop industry.

According to a snippet shared by @KNJsSource, Bang PD revealed that back in 2010, Pdogg, one of BIG HIT MUSIC's producers, shared a demo tape of the BTS idol rapping. He stated that he was thoroughly impressed by the then-15-year-old Bangtan leader, who went by the stage name Runch Randa at the time.

Bang PD revealed that this was when he made up his mind to debut BTS' leader and that he eventually inspired him to form BTS, the seven-member K-pop group comprising of members - RM (rapper and leader), Jin (vocalist and oldest member), SUGA (rapper and producer), J-hope (rapper and main dancer), Jimin (vocalist and dancer), V (vocalist and visual), and Jungkook (maknae and vocalist).

“I made it my mission to debut this person," Bang PD told Bloomberg.

RM's fans react to Bang PD's words of praise for Bangtan's leader in recent interview

In the same interview, Bang PD praised the Trivia: Love singer and confessed that he was thoroughly impressed with the then 15-year-old teenager who was young and exceptionally talented and put his heart and soul into his music. Bang PD disclosed that he made the decision to debut him and introduce him to the world when he saw him perform as he said:

“A person this young, with that sort of musical skill, so able to put his soul into his music? I just felt I had to debut him.”

At the time, Bang PD wanted to form a hip-hop group consisting of talented rappers like the Indigo singer. He eventually recruited SUGA and J-hope into the mix. However, when he recruited vocal line members Jin, Jungkook, and then eventually V and Jimin, he dropped the idea of a hip-hop group and decided to form BTS with the Mono singer at the center of it as Bangtan's frontman and leader.

Eventually, BTS was created with seven members, making their official debut on June 13, 2013, with their single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. ARMYs took to X to thank Bang PD for his words of praise for the Still Life singer and expressed how much they respected him.

Most fans are aware of the heartbreaking prank by Bang PD on episode 4 of Things Show on Mnet in 2014. Bang PD pranked Bangtan's leader by telling him that BTS wasn't doing well financially and was nearly on the verge of disbandment. Bang PD summoned the Closer singer and explained the ongoing situation to him and stated that the company doesn't think they would be able to fund BTS' future activities.

In a shocking twist, he asked Bangtan's leader to choose between BTS and a solo career, and the Indigo singer promptly chose Bangtan. It was later revealed that it was merely a prank and BTS later went on to become arguably the biggest musical act in contemporary times.

What is BTS' leader up to these days?

On October 11, Bangtan's leader hosted a Weverse live to share recent updates about his life. From his extensive workout plans to updating fans about his current relationship status, the Hectic singer gave fans a glimpse into his life.

Bangtan's leader debuted his new hair color for ARMYs and explained that it was an ash-blonde color. However, he said that it wasn't the final color and that he was planning on bleaching his hair a few more times to achieve the look he desired. Additionally, Bangtan's leader shared that he is planning to showcase something special to his fans in October but clarified that it's not a new album.

The rapper didn't provide more information on his future activities but assured fans that more details regarding his upcoming music, album, and military enlistment will be provided in the near future.