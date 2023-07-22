"I just didn't want you to see me like that": Jamie Foxx leaves fans emotional as he speaks out on health condition, debunks conspiracy theories

Jamie Foxx's fans have been worried for some time after the reports of his hospitalization came out. However, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 star has finally addressed his health issues. Foxx shared a video through his Instagram account on Saturday, and the caption stated:

"Thank u a billion to everybody… been a long road but all the prayers great people and God got me through…."

Foxx spoke about his hospitalization that happened while he was filming for Back in Action. Foxx said that the fans have been waiting for an update, but "to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that."

"I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show."

He said he didn't want his fans to see him with tubes on his face as they tried to learn about his health condition. He expressed gratitude towards his sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corinne for saving his life.

Jamie Foxx speaks on the rumors that were being spread related to his health

Jamie Foxx's hospitalization raised a lot of questions. His family members did not reveal any specific reasons for his hospitalization, leading to many rumors regarding his health issues. In his Instagram video, Foxx spoke on the rumors that spread about his health and stated:

"Now, you know, by being quiet sometimes things get out of hand. People saying what I got, some people said I was blind, but as you can see … the eyes are working just fine. Said I'm paralyzed – I'm not paralyzed."

Saying that he has returned to work again, Jamie thanked everyone for the love and support he received while he was recovering. He mentioned the videos where people cry and said:

"If you see me out from now o and every once and a while I just burst into tears, it's because it's been tough, man. I've been sick, man. But now, I've got my legs under me, so you're gonna see me out."

Jamie Foxx concluded by saying that he wants everyone to remember him for his jokes, movies, and songs and that he is still alive because of "some great people" and God.

Fans react to Jamie Foxx's Instagram video

Jamie Foxx's fans were praying for his quick recovery when they heard about his health problems and hospitalization. While Foxx shared a video speaking on his health issues, the comments section was flooded with best wishes from his close friends and followers:

Netizens react to the video (Image via iamjamiefoxx/Instagram)

Foxx was hospitalized in April of this year. At the time, his daughter Corinne shared a statement saying that he suffered a medical complication. Foxx was reportedly suffering from a brain bleed at the time and had to get himself treated.

According to one of Jamie's friends, he had severe headaches, due to which he decided to visit the hospital. In May 2023, Corinne posted another update, saying that her father's condition was improving.