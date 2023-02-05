Is Bam Margera still alive? Steve-O issues emotional plea to his fellow 'dying' Jackass co-star

Steve-O has recently requested his friend Bam Margera to get sober as soon as possible, fearing that he might die soon. In a now-deleted post, Bam was seen posing alongside his Jackass co-stars Johnny Knoxville and Steve.

He captioned the image:

"One arm is a best friend who had my f***ing back all along, another arm is a poser. A pro creation thief. If Jeff tremaine was in this photo, he would be to greedy to fit. F*** jeff. Remember I tattooed that on me long ago jeff? It's because I knew who you were all along. @steveo much love and respect."

Steve wrote in a deleted comment that Bam went on his show with his five-year-old son, Phoenix Wolf Margera. Steve stated that once Bam left the show, he remained awake for the entire night, "getting loaded enough to think it was a good idea to post more vile nonsense like this."

🔥 🏠 with a Y 🏠 🔥 @wyntermitchell Steve-O’s message to Bam on IG last night. He’s probably tried to get through to him every kind of way… Steve-O’s message to Bam on IG last night. He’s probably tried to get through to him every kind of way… https://t.co/TPKm0Mar1I

According to Steve, Bam told him that he wanted to have a relationship with his son but his actions will "guarantee the exact opposite." Steve continued by saying he hates bracing for the news of his co-star's death and wrote:

"You say you want to have a relationship with your son, but your actions guarantee the exact opposite will happen. I brought you on tour with me in hopes that I could get you to see what's possible for you if you choose recovery."

He continued:

"I wish you could know how much I've hated feeling braced for news of your death, but you're making it clear that I have no other choice. You're dying, brother, and it s**ks that I can't do anything to save you."

Margera and Steve shared the screen in the 2002 film Jackass, which featured Johnny Knoxville and several others taking on a variety of challenges and performing stunts.

Bam Margera is alive but was 'pronounced dead' in 2022

Bam Margera was hospitalized in December 2022 due to health issues. While appearing on Steve-O's podcast Wild Ride, he said that he was suffering from pneumonia and had some seizures.

He said that after being taken to the hospital, he was "pronounced dead," and later learned that he had contracted Covid-19.

He said:

"Basically, I was pronounced dead on Dec. 8. Did not know that I had gnarly COVID and my body was shutting down. I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes."

He continued:

"I went to the hospital and had my fifth seizure and then couldn't breathe without a tube down my throat. I woke up five days later thinking I was there for just a couple hours. I spent eight days in there."

Bam Margera was hospitalized in San Diego and tested positive for Covid-19 on a prior occasion as well. He was put on a ventilator and taken to the ICU. He was stable and was released the next day. He even expressed his gratitude towards his friends and fans for their best wishes and support.

Bam Margera's battle with addiction

Bam Margera fought alcohol addiction for a long time (Image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Bam Margera was addicted to alcohol at the age of 20 and entered rehab. He left a few days later and his drinking problems returned after a couple of years.

Following his appearance in Family Therapy with Dr. Jenn, he stopped drinking and was accused of driving under the influence in 2018. It was after this that he had a dispute with an airport police officer who tried to remove him from the flight for being drunk in 2019.

He was also removed from Jackass Forever for his drinking problems and later claimed that Paramount wanted him to prove his sobriety. He filed a lawsuit against the makers of Jackass Forever in 2021 and actor Johnny Knoxville later disclosed that one of Margera's scenes was retained in the film.

Although he entered rehab twice in 2022, he went missing and was discovered in an intoxicated state at a Georgia-based bar.

Bam Margera is mostly known for his appearances in films like Jackass: The Movie, Jackass Number Two, The Dudesons Movie, Jackass 3.5, and more. He hosted two episodes of the MTV reality series, Punk'd, and presented the MTV Video Music Awards in 2002.

Poll : 0 votes