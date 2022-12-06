"I know we will see each other again": Kirstie Alley and John Travolta's relationship explored as latter shares heartfelt tribute

American actor John Travolta paid tribute to her late co-star Kirstie Alley, who passed away on Monday, December 5, at the age of 71.

The 68-year-old star took to his Instagram handle to share two pictures remembering Alley, who was battling cancer that she recently discovered. In the caption, he wrote:

"I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

The first picture showed a young Kirstie Alley sitting on a chair, looking stunning in a white dress with pearls in her hand. The second picture is a flashback photo of the duo smiling at each other.

Kirstie Alley and John Travolta bonded while starring in films

Kirstie Alley and John Travolta starred together in the 1989's romantic comedy Look Who's Talking and its subsequent films.

In the series, they played onscreen lovers and, in real life, maintained a close friendship throughout the years. Moreover, they had a common connection through their involvement in the Church of Scientology.

While appearing on an episode of The Howard Stern Show in 2013, Kirste Alley gushed over Travolta and called him the "greatest love of my life."

"It took me years to not look at John as a romantic interest."

She added that Travolta is a "very generous person" and becomes really interested in the person he is talking to.

"He so wants to know who you are, what you've done ... and he's obviously very handsome."

In 2018, while appearing on Celebrity Big Brother U.K., Kirstie Alley revealed that she "almost ran off and married" Travolta and thought she kissed him.

"I did love him; I still love him. If I hadn't been married, I would've gone and married him and I would've been in an airplane because he has his own plane."

In a podcast interview with Dan Wootton in September 2018, Kirstie Alley stated that she and John Travolta "sort of fell in love with each other," and resisting it was "one of the hardest things" she had to do.

"Because I was madly in love with him - we were fun and funny together. It wasn't a s*xual relationship because I'm not going to cheat on my husband."

However, Alley revealed that what she did was "way worse than s*xual relationships" because she let herself fall and stay in love with someone other than her husband.

As Kirstie Alley was married to Bob Alley and Parker Stevenson, nothing ever transpired between the two. She shared two adoptive kids, William True and Lillie, with the latter.

Travolta, on the other hand, tied the knot with the late Kelly Preston, with whom he shared three children, Jett Travolta, Ella Bleu Travolta, and Benjamin Travolta. Preston passed away in July 2020 due to breast cancer.

