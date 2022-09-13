"I don't know if it works": Zendaya reveals she carried a stone for "protection" in her dress pocket to Emmys 2022 

After receiving her second Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria on September 12, 2022, Zendaya revealed that she carried a stone gifted by her mother for "protection."

The 26-year-old spoke to Marc Istook backstage and said her mother, Claire Stoermer, was very excited about her win. The Dune actor added that her mother gave her a stone that she carried in her pocket throughout.

Zendaya said,

"She's really into stones and stuff. So, she knew that I was very nervous and I was very stressed out. She gave me like a little piece of stone to hold on to for protection, which is very cute."

While taking out the stone, she added,

"I don't know if it works, but maybe it did, I think."

Zendaya became the youngest two-time Emmy-winning actor

Zendaya became the youngest actor to win the Emmy twice. She bagged her first Emmy Award in 2020, also for Euphoria. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was conducted virtually.

This year, Zendaya had the chance to accept her win in front of a physical audience. She told Istook that this year's win was extra special because she got to do it in front of a crowd.

"I was so nervous, but like extra nervous, because the last time I did this, I did it in my living room, which was a very different experience. I had this thought in my head that if anything went wrong, I could just be like, slam the computer down. But I can't do that here."

More information about Euphoria

Euphoria is an American teen drama based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name. Produced by HBO, Euphoria is written by Sam Levinson, who also directed the show alongside Augustine Frizzell, Jennifer Morrison, and Pippa Bianco.

IMDb's synopsis of Euphoria reads:

"A look at life for a group of high school students as they grapple with issues of drugs, s*x, and violence."

While Zendaya's Rue is the show's main character and narrator, Euphoria balances multiple storylines that revolve around the characters Lexi Howard (played by Maude Apatow), Fez (played by Angus Cloud), Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), Kat Hernandez (essayed by Barbie Ferreira), Jules Vaughn (played by Hunter Schafer), and Cassie Howard (played by Sydney Sweeney).

Euphoria deals with a multitude of topics that affect teenagers in America, including drug abuse, child abuse, toxic relationships, toxic positivity, social media, mental health, repressed homosexuality, and grief.

Apart from acting in the two-season series, Zendaya has also served as one of its executive producers and lent her voice to the track All For Us along with Labrinth.

Accepting her second Primetime Emmy Award, she said,

"Anyone who has loved a Rue, or feels like a Rue, I want you to know that I'm so grateful for your stories, and I carry them with me, and I carry them with her. So, thank you very much."

Euphoria is currently streaming on HBO Max and Disney+.

