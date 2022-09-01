Who are Zendaya’s parents? Euphoria actress spotted at US Open alongside assistant and mother

Zendaya was spotted attending the US Open with her mother Claire Stoermer and assistant, Darnell Appling recently.

A short clip featuring the actress was posted on the official US Open Tennis' Twitter account. The tweet went viral and received close to 6k views within eight hours of posting.

However, many who did not know about the Dune actress's parentage were surprised to see her mother. This article will discuss information related to Zendaya's parents.

A look into Zendaya's parentage and their relationship with each other

Zendaya is the daughter of Claire Stoermer and Kazembe Ajamu Coleman. The couple married in 2008, 12 years after having the Euphoria actress. However, the news of their split came to news after Claire filed for divorce in 2016.

This is when, the Spider-Man actress revealed that her parents hadn't been together for a long time. She added that not many people knew about it because her family is very private about such things and also because her parents are "still homies."

Zendaya @Zendaya #lateassnews My parents ain't been together for a long time, y'all didn't know cause we private+they still homies My parents ain't been together for a long time, y'all didn't know cause we private+they still homies😂 #lateassnews https://t.co/8yOjQG39DM

Who is Claire Stoermer?

Zendaya's mother is 58-year-old Claire Stoermer, who was born on March 24 and has German and Scottish roots. She worked as a teacher in Oakland, California while her daughter grew up.

The Disney star said that she was immensely influenced by her mother and told Teen Vogue in a 2016 interview:

"My mom went above and beyond, working constantly to open her students’ eyes to an education that could lift them far beyond their current circumstances."

She added:

“She would introduce them to the arts, guide them through the language of Shakespeare, and show them the wonders of nature outside city life — all things that they wouldn’t have experienced otherwise.

The star also said that watching her mother was "magical" and that it ingrained an appreciation for the importance of education in her.

Claire's dedication as a teacher kept her away from her daughter during the first few years of her acting career. The actress tweeted in 2011:

“Me and my dad live in L.A. but my mom is a teacher so she couldn’t quit and move out with us."

She also worked as the house manager for the California Shakespeare Theater in Orinda. Claire currently designs jewelry and owns a jewelry line called Kizzmet Jewelry. Zendaya is often seen sporting pieces from the company and compliments the jewelry line from time to time.

Claire has a fairly large following on Instagram, with more than124k followers. Her account is filled with pictures of her dogs and beautiful stone jewelry.

She sometimes posts images related to her daughter as well.

About Kazembe Ajamu Coleman

Kazembe Ajamu Coleman is 62 years old, with Nigerian, Icelandic, and Macedonian ancestry and was born on February 10, 1960.

Although he was given the name Samuel David Coleman but later changed it to Kazembe Ajamu. Kazembe means "he is an ambassador," and Ajamu translates to "God of strength."

Kazembe has five children from his previous marriage, making Zendaya the only child he shares with Claire. She is also the youngest of all six of his children. His two sons are Austin and Julien. While his daughters' names are Katianna, Anabella and Kaylee.

He also has some grandchildren from his kids who have kids of their own.

Before the Emmy winner decided to pursue acting, Kazembe used to work as a gym teacher. He later moved to LA to take on the role of his daughter's manager while she worked on Disney's Shake It Up.

While sharing a Father's Day post in 2016, Zendaya thanked her dad and wrote:

“Thank you for your unconditional love, your unwavering strength, your protection and your wisdom, even when I think I know everything. I’m so thankful to have you as a father.”

He no longer manages the successful actress and is listed as a CEO, performance coach, and music producer on his Instagram bio. He is fairly active on the app and has over 26k followers.

